Food Find: Indulge at Duck Donuts

Tasty discovery: Doughnuts.

Price: $13.73 for a dozen.

Destination: Duck Donuts, 4655 Monticello Ave., Williamsburg.

Hours: 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

More info: duckdonuts.com or 757- 258-3825.

Duck Donuts is a life changing experience.

I had been eager to try the restaurant chain since I first heard about it when the politics of picking favorite doughnuts comes up. Since I work in the newsroom features department, that conversation occurs almost monthly.

Before even stepping into the doors of Duck Donuts, make sure to check out the menu online. You can choose icings, drizzles and toppings, so it's best to come in with a game plan, especially if ordering a dozen. Customers can be as bold or as simple as they like.

The cake-based doughnuts are some of the best I've ever had with a slight crunch to the texture. Here are thoughts on some of the flavors the Daily Press staff sampled.

Blueberry cake

A tremendous blueberry icing put on top of the doughnut meant I got the taste of both the doughnut and the glaze. It was scrumptious and, most important, the blueberry didn't taste artificial. — Jonathan Black, features reporter

Chocolate coconut

I've never been a huge fan of cake donuts, but this one made me a believer. The outside icing had a nice crunch, while the inside was soft and not too crumbly. Chocolate and coconut is one of my favorite sweet combinations, and the doughnut delivered with a nice balance. You could taste the mound of delicate, sweet coconut flakes with each bite. — Jane Hammond, education reporter

Chocolate icing

I'm not going to lie — Duck Donuts are among my favorites. The softness of the dough inside compared to the crispy outside when the doughnut comes off the conveyor belt just makes me happy. I don't like a lot of extra toppings on my doughnut, simple works for me, so the chocolate glaze was the perfect complement to the still-warm doughnut. — Andi Petrini, features editor

Chocolate strawberry

I thought the chocolate-strawberry doughnut was very tasty. The strawberry was the stronger flavor, which I appreciated. The strawberry flavor tasted fresh as well, not overly processed. — Jonathan Heeter, digital engagement specialist

Maple bacon doughnut

Taking after its name, the doughnut had a strong taste of maple syrup. The icing was crunchy and had an aftertaste that was a tad salty. I enjoyed the cake part of the doughnut the most, because of its softness that added a great contrast to the icing's crunchiness. — Natalie Joseph, features reporter

Peanut butter icing topped with Oreos

The peanut butter glaze had just the right amount of flavor — enough to taste, but not so much it overpowered the doughnut. Even with the tasty glaze and Oreos, the warm, rich cake doughnut was my favorite part. — Kate Yanchulis, sports reporter

Vanilla with raspberry

This was my favorite combination that I tried. The vanilla icing and cake doughnut together would have been enjoyable enough, but the slight raspberry taste elevated the snack to a new level. — Black

