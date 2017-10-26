Richard Bland College hosts super-sized edition of annual pecan festival

Attendees of this year’s Pecan Festival at Richard Bland College of William and Mary can expect more musical performances, twice the pecan-themed snacks and a whole second day of entertainment.

The second annual festival will bring food trucks, hundreds of product vendors, music performances and live cook-offs. About 7,500 people turned out to enjoy homemade food, music and even pecan-brewed beer last year. Organizers hope for twice the attendance this year. The college ran with the events’ successes and widened the festival’s scope this year, according to Joanne Williams, director of communications for the college.

“Last year we had pecan pie, dessert pecans shelled with different coatings — a variety of pecan products and they all sold out,” Williams said. “We’re hoping they bring more this year.”

One commodity in particular sold out in record time, Williams said. Trapezium Brewing from Petersburg could not meet the demand for its pecan beer, she said. They plan to bring more this year.

The two-day festival also will include a Little Miss Pecan beauty contest and a dog costume contest. The college added a winery to the list of vendors this year, which includes canned-nut business “Liz is Nuts,” based in Suffolk, “Cakes and Moore” bakery out of Colonial Heights and pickler “Matt’s Dirty Pickles,” in addition to others.

Matt Ray, owner of “Matt’s Dirty Pickles” and graduate of Richard Bland, participated in last year’s festival and said it was a great place to spread the word about his flavored, home-pickled snacks.

“It was another venue for me to get my product out at,” Ray said. “And last year was my first year in business, so I wanted to get as much exposure as possible.”

This weekend, Ray will be selling his pickles in a variety of flavors, including jalapeno, dill and habanero bread and butter for $6 a pint and $10 a quart.

The festival takes place in a pecan grove on campus. The grove, which has about 1,000 pecan trees, remained unharvested for decades until recent years. The college only began to harvest pecans from the grove about three years ago under the direction of President Debbie L. Sydow.

“Knowing this is the largest and oldest pecan grove in Virginia, (Sydow) thought we should do a celebration and invite the community here,” Williams said. “That’s how we pulled it together.”

The college now sells pecans from the grove at the college. And, during the festival, attendees might just be able to find their own if they keep their eyes out for the nuts, Williams said.

“They are starting to fall a little bit early this year, so you may be able to walk through the grove and pick up a pecan,” Williams said.

The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 11301 Johnson Road in Petersburg. More information can be found at rbc.edu. The event is free.

