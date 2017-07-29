Peninsula brewers discuss beer business

It wasn’t even 11 a.m. and a group of brewery owners gathered around a table, cracking open beer and pouring from taps at Tradition.
They represented most of the breweries of the Peninsula: Alewerks, Brass Cannon, Oozlefinch, St. George, Tradition and Virginia Beer Company — six of the 206 breweries operating in Virginia, according to an economic impact study released by Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office. That’s a 486 percent increase in breweries since the commonwealth passed Senate Bill 604 in 2012, allowing retail sales of beer and sampling on-site.
Breweries now contribute $9.34 billion annually to Virginia’s economy, according to the study, and employ more than 28,000 people statewide.
The increase is noticeable on the Peninsula.
St. George, run by father-son duo Bill and Will Spence, is the grandfather of the group. It’s been operating close to NASA Langley in Hampton since 2001. It was followed in 2006 by Alewerks and Brass Cannon in the Williamsburg area in 2012. Virginia Beer Company in York County, Tradition in Newport News and Oozlefinch and Bull Island in Hampton opened in 2016.
The representatives from most local breweries gathered for a roundtable discussion recently with the Daily Press to talk about starting their businesses, competition, growth and more at Tradition, where they shared beers. Here’s what they had to say:
DP: How did you get started?
Tony Artrip, Brass Cannon: “We started a very small, relatively inexpensive brewery first. We used that track record to attract investors. That initial one we got from using our own money, family, friends. ...
“We definitely benefited from SB604. We opened less than six months before the law went through. We weren’t even sure if we were going to. We had built entirely for production and found money to put a bar together at the last minute. That was game-changing. We probably wouldn’t have made it if 604 hadn’t gone through.
Robby Wiley, Virginia Beer Company: “It started off for us a passion for people and place. You could just get a vibe for the industry.
“My partner, Chris Smith, quit his job in 2012 and we didn’t open the brewery to the public until March 2016. I quit my job in 2014 and we had about two years before any money was coming to the brewery. A lot of it was from people who had been following our dream and progress.”
Russ Tinsley, Oozlefinch: We got started up a little differently than other folks. I worked with the Newport News Police Department as a narcotics detective for a while. There were two things I was passionate about in life — beer and police work — and I didn’t want to do police work anymore. It started with a brewpub idea then moved into production and manufacturing.”
Andy Beale, Tradition: “Newport News was pretty late to the game in having a craft brewery. ...
“The fundraising was important for us. We went to people in the community that we knew wanted something like this. We sold them on a dream and were ultimately successful.”
Tradition and Oozlefinch were two of the breweries that partnered with investors to get their project off the ground. Brass Cannon relied on the three founders plus investments from friends and families.
DP: Why did you choose your location? Are you happy about it?
Two breweries — St. George and Brass Cannon — moved from their original locations. Brass Cannon operated a small taproom in Toano before moving to a larger facility in 2016. St. George started in Virginia Beach from 1997-1999 and in another Hampton facility from 1999-2001 before operating out of its current facility in 2001. Oozlefinch waited years to open at Fort Monroe. Meanwhile, the three Williamsburg-area breweries are not too worried about the economic struggles of Colonial Williamsburg affecting business.
Wiley, VBC: “Colonial Williamsburg is trying to figure out who it’s going to be in the modern era. In Williamsburg, we’ve seen investment in the community. It’s going through a modernization. For us, we’re seeing a ton of people come through.”
Artrip, Brass Cannon: “We have more young adults moving into the area, which is a shiny, brand new thing for Williamsburg. I think we’re more likely to get a net gain.”
Tinsley, Oozlefinch: “Our biggest focus was creating a sense of community in a brewery that was welcoming and really encouraged community growth. We felt like Fort Monroe was the perfect place for that. Not only that, but it’s one of the few places you can go and get away from the businesses of the city. ...
“We were very strategic about where we are that never once did I think about going anywhere else. It was hard and we waited years to get open. Once it happened, it became exactly what we wanted.”
DP: What’s stopping a beer trail connecting all of Hampton Roads?
There are a few pre-existing beer trails in the region. One was established this year by the City of Newport News connecting the breweries in the Williamsburg area, Newport News, Hampton and Smithfield, where Wharf Hill Brewing Company opened five years ago. Another is a tasting trail that combines the breweries, distilleries and winery in the Williamsburg area. There is a large craft beer network in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, with Portsmouth recently opening a brewery and some operating in Chesapeake.
William Spence, St. George: “You have Williamsburg banning together. You have Norfolk trying to ban together. As the overall whole, why isn’t there a beer trail? Why does the City of Newport News have the first established beer trail? You need to look at where you’re focusing on.”
Beale, Tradition: “If we had one or two counties rather than seven cities you would probably see the collaboration a little bit more. We’re divided. We’re 2 million people divided into seven pieces. Whether it’s the bridge-tunnels or geography, there’s dividing lines between everything. ...
“I think it’s going to take a private person or group. Somebody that recognizes the value or realizes the value in creating that trail and sustaining it. I don’t think you’re going to have all seven cities come together.”
DP: Are you each other’s biggest competition?
While the brewery owners were all quick to say it’s friendly competition among their group, they don’t think of themselves as fighting each other as much as the market, with Anheuser-Busch and Coors having facilities in the commonwealth.
William Spence, St. George: “You don’t look at who the 800-pound gorilla is and how much control they have of everything from festivals to more advertising dollars to sponsoring citywide events. We’re all comrades here but there’s a bigger picture. It’s not an us against them but the industry as a whole is a multifaceted battlefront.”
Bill Spence, St. George: “Us as independents get a little bit less attention and a little bit less work . We have to make sure a little small amount a day doesn’t get lost. That’s a thing we have to work out with our sales and promotional folks.”
DP: Why hold events in your tasting room?
Nearly every brewery at the roundtable holds events every week ranging from bands on weekends to teacher or cop appreciation nights during the week. The breweries also make a day out of beer releases.
Artrip, Brass Cannon: “It doesn’t hurt. It’s a good way to bring in people who might not have otherwise tried it. Some of the people that come into the event will come in to see that band. They’ll even say they don’t like beer but then they’ll try something.
Michael Claar, Alewerks: “Every event we do is a loss leader. That’s based on the facility and location we have. Alewerks wasn’t thinking about what our tasting room was going to be like when we opened. ...
“We try to teach people. There’s a moral need to give people something they’re not going to get at a restaurant when they could be drinking Alewerks beer. Our tasting room is not our main source of income, it is an advertisement. If you’re from Richmond, our goal from the tasting room is if you see Alewerks in the grocery store you buy the beer.”
Beale, Tradition: “Having been in the business only 12 months it’s still a larger part of the business than we’d like to see down the road. Brewers are looking at it in a way that’s, ‘Do I want to do a tasting room or do I want to do distribution?’ ”
Claar, Alewerks: “Before (SB604), you open a brewery, you lost money for five years. Now you can hopefully start paying back some of that money in the first few years because you have that tasting room to help you along and build that brand.”
DP: Can there be too many breweries in the market place?
Beale, Tradition: “You have a lot of different types of businesses that all fall into the craft brewery. I think as long as there’s variety, I think there’s going to be successes.”
Will Spence, St. George: Where do we get to tap saturation with the bars and restaurants out here? In a lot of cases, beverage sales is where restaurateurs and we make money. We don’t have a lot of tap houses in this region. The question of it is when we do get to point of time when none of us can get our product out there? ...
“Where are your beer stores that are mom and pop? Where are your local mom and pop restaurants? Now we’re competing against corporate America and now we’re competing against our own selves for tap space. You look at Devil’s Backbone selling out and now they can have four products in every supermarket.”
Anheuser-Busch bought Roseland-based Devil’s Backbone last year. It’s a trend that’s catching on with Anheuser-Busch also buying the Asheville, N.C.-based Wicked Weed this year.
Tinsley, Oozlefinch:: “If you’re coming in and thinking you’re going to take Alewerks’ distribution, who has one of the strongest arms here in the area, it’s going to be a lot harder.”
Alewerks beer can found across central, northern and eastern Virginia as well as North Carolina and Washington, D.C. Other breweries like Tradition and Brass Cannon allow growlers, a jug that can be filled with beer from the tap. Oozlefinch also has crowlers, a 32-ounce can of beer that uses a special machine to tap.
DP: How do you name your beers?
It was a question that prompted a laugh and some frustrated sighs from the table. Some of the breweries, like Tradition and Oozlefinch, try to tie the region’s history into their beer names like the former’s One City Gose, named after Newport News’ One City Marathon, and the former’s Lady in White, a nod to a ghost story at Fort Monroe.
Dan Powell, Tradition: “First you come up with a great name, then you find out it was taken. Then you go with your 50th best option. The good news is, industrywide, as long as the name isn’t taken in 1,000 mile radius, you’re generally OK.”
Tinsley, Oozlefinch: “Part of our focus on community was not only providing an atmosphere but giving people a sense of not only we’re there, but we’re involved. We’re teaching people about the history of the area through our beers. I love customers coming in and asking my bartenders, ‘what’s the story?’ ”
Wiley, VBC: “We tell our staff if you think of anything relevant to Williamsburg or the brewery process, something that you’ve dreamt of. Our brewmaster was an English teacher. He fell in love with homebrewing. He wanted to do something that went off script for a traditional IPA. Free Verse is a throwback to his days as (an) English teacher.“
DP: What do you see happening to the Peninsula brewery scene?
New breweries are in the works for James City County, New Kent County and Hampton, where one will operate out of the 80-year-old Armory.
Powell, Tradition: “The biggest compliment you can pay is we’re sitting around and joking. We’re all going to have similar styles but we’re all doing something different. I want to enjoy Alewerks beers at Alewerks. You want to experience something everyone else is doing. That’s what it’s all about. We’re friends, we support each other.”
Spence, St. George: “This is the type of community that we have. On the other hand, will you have Coors and Anheuser-Busch like to sit down at a table like this?”
Beale, Tradition: “Craft breweries value the community.”
Contact Black at joblack@dailypress.com or by phone at 757-247-4607. Follow him @j_black13.