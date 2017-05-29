News

Forecast: Rain returns Tuesday

Grab your raincoat or umbrella, because rain is headed back to the region Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service

Showers are expected in the morning, followed by a cloudy afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms are expected after midnight. 

Highs should be around 77 degrees during the day, with gusts around 7 mph, forecasters said.

At night, expect clouds and a low of 69 degrees until scattered thunderstorms take the skies late in the night. The wind will calm to 5 mph. 

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.  

