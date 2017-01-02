Gloucester teen remembered after fatal Christmas Day crash

A 19-year-old Gloucester woman died after she was injured in a car wreck on Christmas Day in King and Queen County, Virginia State Police reported.

Brianna N. Sulc died at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, according to state police. She was taken off life support on Saturday, said Sulc’s mom, Kristie Askew.

“It means a lot to me to see the support of our community and all of her friends and all of our families coming together,” Sulc’s mom Kristie Askew of Gloucester said. “We wouldn’t get through this without everybody surrounding us and loving on us.”

More than 100 people came to a candlelight vigil for Sulc on Saturday, and the hospital raised a “Donate Life” flag in honor of Sulc donating her organs, Askew said. Folks had been sending prayers and messages online all week.

“She was giving her life to save others,” Askew said, later adding, “It amazes us she’s touched so many people’s lives. As parents, we think she’s our little girl and our world and our everything, but she really touched so many more people than just us.”

Caption Shooting at Bowie Market and Deli in Newport News Newport News Police scatter the area of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue due to a shooting outside the Bowie Market and Deli. Newport News Police scatter the area of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue due to a shooting outside the Bowie Market and Deli. Caption Shooting at Bowie Market and Deli in Newport News Newport News Police scatter the area of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue due to a shooting outside the Bowie Market and Deli. Newport News Police scatter the area of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue due to a shooting outside the Bowie Market and Deli. Caption Man, woman shot, killed in Southeast Community identified Newport News Police are investigating a double shooting on Wednesday morning on 21st street. Newport News Police are investigating a double shooting on Wednesday morning on 21st street. Caption Fire at Tarrytown Apartments Newport News firefighters respond to a fire in the 1100 block of Tarry Place Saturday afternoon December 24, 2016. Newport News firefighters respond to a fire in the 1100 block of Tarry Place Saturday afternoon December 24, 2016. Caption Fatal house fire in Mathews County A 68-year-old woman died in a house fire in Mathews County early Friday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 11300 block of Buckley Hall Road about 1 a.m., according to a Mathews County Sheriff's Office news release.Crews arrived in less than five minutes, and the fire was under control within 12 minutes.Inside the home was the body of the homeowner and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 68-year-old woman died in a house fire in Mathews County early Friday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 11300 block of Buckley Hall Road about 1 a.m., according to a Mathews County Sheriff's Office news release.Crews arrived in less than five minutes, and the fire was under control within 12 minutes.Inside the home was the body of the homeowner and was pronounced dead at the scene. Caption Police respond to a death investigation in Newport News Police respond to a death investigation on Langley Avenue in Newport News. Police respond to a death investigation on Langley Avenue in Newport News.

At 3 p.m. Dec. 25, Sulc was driving a 1999 Honda Civic east on Route 14 when a 2004 Buick Rendezvous traveling west hit the Civic head-on at the intersection of Route 644, according to Virginia State Police. The Buick had crossed the center line after running off the right side of the road and re-entering the roadway, police said. Both vehicles overturned and both drivers were wearing their seat belts, police said.

The Buick's driver, 74-year-old Peggy K. Didlake of West Point, was charged with reckless driving, state police said. Fatigue was a factor, and Didlake was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Sulc graduated with honors from Gloucester High School in June and just finished her first semester at Rappahannock Community College, Askew said.

Sulc worked full time as a customer service representative at Courthouse Family Medicine, where she started working part time in high school, according to previous practice administrator Megan Wilt. She also did photography on the side, taking portraits and event photos for friends and family, Askew said.

Spending time with her family — including dad Edwin Sulc, 16-year-old brother Josh Sulc, 12-year-old sister Eliana Fountain and grandparents — was important to Brianna Sulc, her mother said. She also enjoyed hanging out with friends and listening to music.

“It’s incredibly important to take the time to do the special things you can with your loved ones,” Askew said.

The community has been contributing to a GoFundMe.com page that Wilt and Courthouse Family Medicine set up to defray expenses, Wilt said. The practice would also like to work with the family to help raise money for a scholarship fund in Sulc’s honor, Wilt said.

“Courthouse Family Medicine’s staff family offers our condolences,” Wilt said. “She was just so sweet. She had a smile that could light up the room. She was always smiling.”

The family is planning to have visitation for Sulc from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hogg Funeral Home in Hayesand the funeral service at 11a.m. Thursday at BridgePoint Church in Gloucester, Askew said.

Bozick can be reached by phone at 757-247-4741.