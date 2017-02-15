Health officials looking for dog that bit person in Williamsburg

The Peninsula Health District is asking for help finding a dog officials said bit someone near the Historic Area of Colonial Williamsburg earlier this week.

The dog, believed to be an 11-week-old Golden Retriever, bit the person Sunday, spokeswoman Lois Gary said in a news release.

If the dog is not found, the person will have to undergo post exposure treatment for the prevention of rabies, Gary said.

The dog will not be taken from its owner, just placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days, Gary said.

Health officials are asking that anyone who has seen a dog fitting this description in the area contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

After hours, contact the James City County Animal Control: 757-253-1800.

Health officials remind residents to report all potential exposures to rabies and enjoy wildlife from a distance. Pet owners should also make sure pets are vaccinated and protected against rabies.

Virginia state law requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated between 3 and 4 months of age and thereafter to maintain protection against rabies, Gary said.