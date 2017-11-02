Holiday deal! Single-day tickets to Busch Gardens' Christmas Town as low as $15 until Nov. 6

Fans of Busch Gardens' annual Christmas Town can score a deal on tickets until Nov. 6, according to the Busch Gardens Williamsburg website.

The online-only offer allows ticket buyers to select from 15 Christmas Town days that qualify for the $15 deal. Dates are Nov. 26, Dec. 1, 8, 11-14, 18-21, 24, 28, 31 and Jan. 1. The offer ends Nov. 6.

All other Christmas Town dates during the limited-time sale will be $20 or $25 until Nov. 6, the website states.

Here’s how to buy: Visit Christmas Town tickets page and click on Single-Day Tickets. Find the date and check ticket availability and prices. Then, choose the date and quantity of tickets and complete your transaction.

Prices will increase by $10 for every day starting at $25 beginning Nov. 7.

During Christmas Town, the Williamsburg park is decorated with more than eight million lights and is the largest Christmas light display in North America, according to the website.