Hot dog deals and freebies in Hampton Roads

Here are a few places on the Peninsula offering hot dog deals in celebration of National Hot Dog Day.
Get a Quarter-Pound Big Bite with Big Gulp for $2.22 through Aug. 30.
Enjoy 79-cent hot dogs all month long.
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries will sell its famous fire-engine red hot dogs for $1 on July 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at its Chesapeake location at 1445 Sam's Drive, Unit D03, 23320.
Sonic Drive-In celebrates National Hot Dog Day with $1 hot dogs on Wednesday, July 19.
The restuarant located at 1782 Jamestown Road in Williamsburg is offering 1/2 off hot dogs all day on Wednesday, July 19. Customers can get a free hot dog by dressing up as one. Toby's Dog House is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and hourly drawings, including free hot dogs for life, will take place hourly.
Here are a few hot dog facts:
- In 2015, nearly 1 billion pounds of hot dogs were sold at retail stores.
- The Chicago O’Hare International Airport sees 725,000 hot dogs consumed a year. That’s six times more than Los Angeles International Airport and LaGuardia Airport combined.
