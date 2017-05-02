Police: James City County man charged in connection with infant's death

A 27-year-old James City County man has been charged in connection with the death of his 3-month-old child, officials said.

James City County police and fire departments responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. April 28 to a residence in the 7600 block of Crestview Drive in reference to an injured 3-month-old infant, spokeswoman Stephanie Williams said in a news release.

There, they found the child suffering from injuries that were life-threatening, Williams said. The infant was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. The child, identified as Emery Alaine Arruda, died at the hospital April 29, Williams said.

The child’s father, Bryan Timothy Arruda, 27, of James City County, was home alone with the child on when the incident occurred, Williams said.

He was arrested Monday in connection with the infant's death and is charged with felony child abuse, according to Williams. He was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is being held without bond, she said.

James City County police and child protective services continue to work with the staff at VCU Medical Center and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this active investigation, Williams said.

No further information about the investigation is available to release, she said.