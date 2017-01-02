James City firefighters rescue driver from fiery New Year's crash

James City County firefighters rescued a 21-year-old Williamsburg man after the car he was driving hit a tree on News Road and caught fire early New Year's Day, according to a county news release.

When James City police and fire departments responded to the wreck, they found the driver trapped in the car, according to a news release. Firefighters quickly rescued the man and paramedics gave immediate medical care as the team also worked to contain the fire, according to the county fire department.

The man was flown via helicopter to VCU Medical Center's trauma and burn unit in Richmond, where he was in critical condition Sunday, according to James City officials.