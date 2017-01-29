Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal crash in James City County, official says

James City County police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday on Route 199.

The crash happened about 5 a.m. near Route 199's intersection with Brookwood Drive, according to a news release.

Investigators said a 1999 Dodge pickup truck was driving west on Route 199, crossed the median and went off the road. The truck hit some trees on the eastbound side of the road and rolled onto its roof.

The driver was taken to Riverside Doctor's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release states. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver's identity will be released once next of kin are notified, and police are still investigating the crash.