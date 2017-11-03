Longtime residents buy Ford's Colony Realty firm

Longtime Ford's Colony residents David Walker and wife Nancy Skillman Walker bought Ford’s Colony Realty in James City County this past summer.

The Walkers plan to rejuvenate the real estate company and its marketing efforts with the latest technology to promote the community, according to a news release. The goal is to enhance the office's productivity and visibility.

The new ownership is not affiliated with Ford’s Colony ownership or any of its investors, according to a news release.

The Walkers invested in Ford’s Colony 40 years ago, when it was named Middle Plantation. They, along with partners, have built more than 40 houses, lived in five homes and sold more than 80 lots in Ford’s Colony. The acquisition of the real estate firm enhances their investments.

Ford's Colony is a master-planned gated community with luxury amenities like golf courses, a country club, pools and walking trails.

Scott Walker, Realtor and principal broker at a leading real estate firm in Richmond will serve as consultant and adviser.

David Walker established his dental practice on Richmond Road in Williamsburg in 1972 and still practices today.