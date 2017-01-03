Lumber Liquidators founder leaves company board

The founder of Toano-based Lumber Liquidators, Thomas D. Sullivan, resigned from the company board on Dec. 31, the flooring retailer reported.

The move comes after Lumber Liquidators Holdings decided on Wednesday to eliminate Sullivan as a company employee and change him to a non-employee board director, according to a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company reported that a role of non-employee director more closely aligned with the role Sullivan would be performing for Lumber Liquidators.

Sullivan founded Lumber Liquidators in 1994 when he identified the opportunity to sell surplus building materials at heavily discounted prices, the company reported. Now, the company is North America's largest specialty retailer of hardwood flooring with more than 370 locations.