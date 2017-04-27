Official: Man arrested, accused of raping woman in York County

A 52-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of raping a woman in York County last week, an official said.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Naval Weapons Station Cheatham Annex campground and RV park on April 19 to a report of a woman who said she had been raped, according to spokesman Lt. Dennis Ivey Jr.

There, the woman said she was sexually assaulted that day by a man she knows, Ivey said.

Deputies investigated the incident and obtained warrants charging 52-year-old Peter De Brie in connection with the crime, Ivey said.

De Brie was believed to be living at the campground when the incident happened, Ivey said. He left the campground and was found at the KOA Campground in Virginia Beach when he was arrested April 21.

De Brie is charged with one count rape, according to Ivey.