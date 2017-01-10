York Official: Man charged, accused of shooting in air on Yew Year's Eve

A 49-year-old Williamsburg man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm after he was accused of shooting up in the air on New Year's Eve, an official said.
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of gunshots fired just after midnight in the 1300 block of Penniman Road in the York County area of Williamsburg, according to Lt. Dennis Ivey.
There, they met with a man believed to have fired the gun to celebrate the New Year, Ivey said.
No injuries or property damage was reported.
Shooting up in the air may seem like a harmless act, Ivey said, but law enforcement handles such cases as they would any other shooting. Someone could have been seriously injured, he said.
“That is a very reckless, dangerous thing to do…a bullet comes up, it’s gotta come down," he said.
Harold Brown, 49, of the 1300 block of Penniman Road, was charged in connection with the incident. He was issued a summons, Ivey said.