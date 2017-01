The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of using counterfeit money at the Wal-Mart in York County last month.

The man used the money at the store at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway on Dec. 20, officials said on social media.

No additional information was released.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.