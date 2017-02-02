Norment's Airbnb bill heads to Senate floor

RICHMOND — A bill that would crack down on Airbnb.com rentals by backing local government power to either ban the practice or charge hotel-style taxes cleared a key Senate committee Thursday.

In supporting Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. "Tommy" Norment's bill senators rejected a last-minute offering from the online home rentals company that would have drawn a line between regulated and unregulated rentals.

Rent out a room, or an entire home, for thirty days or less in a year and no taxes would be owed. Beyond that, localities could impose regulations, require registration and charge taxes that the company itself would collect and remit.

Local government officials, and the tourism industry, pushed back against the proposal, backing Norment instead.

"The 30 day period is enough time to do damage to a neighborhood's stability," Williamsburg Assistant City Manager Andrew Trivette told legislators.

The matter, one of the most heavily lobbied of this session, is far from decided. Norment, R-James City, quoted Robert Frost, saying his bill has "miles to go before it sleeps." Several local government advocates asked senators to cut the company's proposed threshold from 30 days to 15, if a threshold ends up being part of the final bill.

Airbnb is one of a few online platforms that lets home owners offer their homes for rent online. Some localities forbid its use, including Richmond, but the company continues to offer rentals there. Others hunt online for users, combing listings in an attempt to collect transient occupancy taxes.

Norment's bill would enable taxation by requiring users to register with their local government.

The company has pushed for its own version of regulations here and in other states. It backed a voluntary tax structure last year, but legislators rejected it. Neighborhood associations complain about living next to quasi-hotels, particularly when people rent out homes they don't live in themselves. Bed and Breakfast owners, including Amy Demetry of Yorktown, complain of an uneven playing field.

Demetry, who owns and lives at The Marl Inn, told senators that she has paid as much as $1,500 in local and state taxes a month and that liability combined with homeowner's insurance costs her $2,300 a year.

In advancing Norment's Senate Bill 1578 Thursday, the chamber's Committee on Local Government did away with a separate, tougher, measure that included a $10,000 fine for unregistered Airbnb homes. Under Norment's measure the maximum fine would be $500 per violation.

The more severe legislation, along with a budget amendment Norment proffered earlier this session on this same issue, appeared to be efforts to bring Airbnb to the negotiating table. Before Thursday, the company had not publicly supported any legislation this session.

Thursday's committee meeting brought out many of the top lobbyists at the General Assembly. Norment, whose district leans heavily on tourism, highlighted the matter's importance.

"You will know when I am serious about a piece of legislation," said Norment, who leads the Senate's narrow Republican majority and also co-chairs the body's budget-writing Finance Committee.

"I am very serious about this legislation," he said.

