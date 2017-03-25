After donating kidney, Cordasco encourages others to become donors

There was never any doubt, Heather Cordasco said, about giving up a kidney.

Without it, her friend would have to depend on dialysis, sitting for hours to have a machine to clean her blood. The yellow pallor would remain, along with all the health risks. Mary Stokes would have to hope it wouldn't take years to move up the transplant waiting list.

"She said, 'I can't ask you to do that,'" said Cordasco, now nearly four weeks removed from a successful transplant surgery. "I said, 'You didn't ask me.'"

Cordasco and Stokes have known each other about 8 years. Cordasco is a former Williamsburg-James City County School Board member and Stokes is a special education assistant for the system. Stokes has three kidneys now: her two and the one from Cordasco's left side, which Stokes calls "super kidney."

"I can never thank her enough," she said.

Cordasco talks about her decision to donate like it was a no-brainer. Of course she got tested to see if she was a match for Stokes' body chemistry. And when she was, of course she donated a kidney.

"Honestly I did not think about it at all," she said.

Cordasco said she actually feels a little guilty because people made such a big deal out of it. Word spread fast after the Stokes family took out an ad in the Daily Press, thanking Cordasco for her generosity and encouraging others to learn more about organ donation.

The ad featured a picture of Stokes' two children: Emily, a freshman in college, and Alex, who is in the eighth grade. Now Cordasco wears a little organ donor pin and hopes people will ask about it. She wants people with high blood pressure or who are at risk for diabetes, often precursors to serious kidney problems, to do what their doctors say.

She also wants them to sign up at the Department of Motor Vehicles to donate their organs after they die, and to consider becoming a living donor.

"You can live well with one kidney," Cordasco said.

Transplant stats

There are more than 118,000 people in the United States waiting for an organ transplant, and there were roughly 33,600 transplants last year, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the nation's transplant system.

Twenty-two people a day die on the waiting list, according to UNOS. In Virginia, 2,615 people are waiting, with 2,200 hoping for a kidney.

When someone volunteers to donate, they get to pick the recipient. The recipient's insurance, if they have it, pays for the procedure. Cordasco said Stokes' insurance will also cover her own needs for two years, should complications arise.

If Cordasco ever needs a kidney herself, she goes to the top of the waiting list.

The run-up to a transplant is a rigorous process, with weeks of screenings, scans and conversations. Cordasco said she had to carry a bottle of her own urine through her daily routine during a mandatory 24-hour collection.

When she ran out of space, she called the hospital transplant coordinator, who suggested she buy a gallon of distilled water.

The vetting required a day-long trip to the hospital in Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, which also happens to treat state prisoners. So there was Cordasco, waiting in a hallway when staff rolled in six people wearing orange jumpsuits and cuffed to wheelchairs to wait nearby.

"I hate getting weighed," she said with a laugh. "They all got to watch me get weighed."

'... a normal life'

Four days before the actual surgery, Cordasco had to have a tooth pulled because of an abscess. Twenty-four hours before, Stokes texted Cordasco, giving her an out.

The response: "No way in hell I'm changing my mind!" As staff wheeled her into the operating room, Cordasco said her husband looked down and said, "you're my hero."

Cordaso previously had her appendix removed, so she knew what it feels like when someone cuts through your stomach muscles. Stokes was no stranger to surgery herself, having fought a number of health issues over the years.

It is nice, the two women agreed this week, to be able to laugh again now without much pain.

Cordasco has been involved in politics for years, and remains so. After serving on the School Board, she lost a close race for the James City County Board of Supervisors in 2015, then a 2016 special election for the House of Delegates, which Del. Mike Mullin won by about 2,800 votes.

Cordasco is expected to run for that seat again this year, but she has not announced and she declined to address politics in interviews for this article. Her campaign committee remains active and had about $7,800 in its account at last report, which came at the end of 2016.

"I'm sure we'll be talking soon," was all Cordasco would say about her future political plans.

She had plenty to say about organ donation.

"The likelihood of success with a living donor is extraordinarily high," she said. "It's much higher than (donations from) a cadaver. ... You give up very little of a normal life to give somebody a normal life."

To register with the DMV as an organ donor visit dmv.org/va-virginia/organ-donor.php. To learn about becoming a living donor visit unos.org, organdonor.gov or transplant.vcuhealth.org. You may also call UNOS at (804) 782-4800, VCU's Hume Lee Transplant Center at (804) 828-4104 and the Sentara Transplant Center at (757) 388-3906.