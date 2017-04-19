Courts: 3 men indicted by federal grand jury for 2009 homicide in Newport News

Three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for a robbery and homicide that happened in 2009, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Bryan Brown, 30, of Newport News, Mark Wallace, 36, of Williamsburg and Joseph Benson, 35, of Dorchester, Mass., are charged with fatally shooting Louis Joseph March 13, 2009, in Newport News, a news release stated.

Joseph, 40, was found dead on the back porch of his home on Clipper Drive, the Daily Press reported, and officials said the front door had been forced open.

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday, the release said.

Daily Press archives contributed to this report.