Donate baby items to help new mothers in Williamsburg area

Community Development Resources recently hosted a baby shower for new mothers in Williamsburg and Poquoson, and York and James City counties, and accepts donations to help the program and others for low-income families in the localities.

CDR’s community baby shower is one of several programs for young families hosted by the organization, which also has breastfeeding and parenting classes.

To host the baby shower, the organization accepts donations of items such as diapers, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, baby lotion, baby powder, diaper rash cream, breastfeeding supplies as well as onesies for preemies and infants up to 6-months-old.

To make donations to the organization, or to find out about programs available to families, visit www.cdr.org or call 757-564-0413.