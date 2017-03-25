Private investigator, in area by chance, captures Newport News double slaying on video

Many homicides end with the killer running off into the cover of night, and would-be witnesses telling police they didn't see or hear a thing.

Then there's the case of Laratio Lorenzo Dantzler.

When Dantzler, 34, killed two men in broad daylight on Wickham Avenue near 14th Street on Jan. 14, 2016, three pieces of evidence — video surveillance footage, a neighbor's 911 call and a recording from a police officer's body camera — combined to give a clear picture of the crime.

A private investigator working for the Newport News shipyard's workers compensation insurance firm — looking for evidence that a yard worker was faking a disability claim — just happened to be down the block.

That investigator, Jason Gilliam, heard a minivan crash into a parked pickup truck. From inside his work vehicle, he then turned his high-tech video camera toward the ensuing commotion, zooming in and panning from side to side as needed.

That footage, which began rolling just after 11:02 a.m., captures a robbery in progress, with two men holding another man at gunpoint outside the crashed van, while another victim remained in the vehicle. All four men are back in the van by 11:04 a.m.

One of the robbers then gets out of the van and scurries away. Then, at 11:05 a.m., one of the men — later determined to be Dantzler — leans into the van, appears to shoot into it, then runs away holding a handgun.

Investigators say he fired a total of 13 rounds into two pinned men, Ca'dre Antwoine Gray, 38, of Norfolk, and Quinton Antonio Kelly, 30, of Newport News, killing them both.

Caption Vehicle with a body inside found in Deep Creek Newport News fire personel work to pull a red vehicle from Deep Creek Tuesday morning. A body was found inside the vehicle. Newport News fire personel work to pull a red vehicle from Deep Creek Tuesday morning. A body was found inside the vehicle. Caption Vehicle with a body inside found in Deep Creek Newport News fire personel work to pull a red vehicle from Deep Creek Tuesday morning. A body was found inside the vehicle. Newport News fire personel work to pull a red vehicle from Deep Creek Tuesday morning. A body was found inside the vehicle. Caption Car overturns near Hampton Roads Parkway A car overturned off North Armistead at Hampton Roads Center Parkway in Hampton on Friday afternoon. (March 24, 2017) A car overturned off North Armistead at Hampton Roads Center Parkway in Hampton on Friday afternoon. (March 24, 2017) Caption Video: Newport News trailer destroyed by fire A trailer in the 500 block of Randy Lane in Newport News was destroyed by fire March 23, 2017. A trailer in the 500 block of Randy Lane in Newport News was destroyed by fire March 23, 2017. Caption In Newport News Two Extricated From Car After Serious Crash West Mercury Boulevard at Marshall Avenue will be closed while Newport News officials investigate a serious crash Wednesday morning. A man and woman had to be extricated from a vehicle. The man was taken by ambulance to Norfolk General Hospital, Battalion Chief A.D. Hanline said. The woman was flown to Norfolk General by Nightingale helicopter. West Mercury Boulevard at Marshall Avenue will be closed while Newport News officials investigate a serious crash Wednesday morning. A man and woman had to be extricated from a vehicle. The man was taken by ambulance to Norfolk General Hospital, Battalion Chief A.D. Hanline said. The woman was flown to Norfolk General by Nightingale helicopter. Caption Newport News firefighters extricate victims in serious vehicle crash Newport News firefighters were on scene of an extrication at Mercury Boulevard and Newmarket after a vehicle crash Wednesday. Newport News firefighters were on scene of an extrication at Mercury Boulevard and Newmarket after a vehicle crash Wednesday.

As police responded to the scene, Gilliam told arriving officers, "I have the whole thing on tape."

Morever, after the van crashed minutes earlier and the man was being held at gunpoint outside the van, a nearby resident looking out her window called 911, giving the emergency dispatcher a live play-by-play of events.

"Oh, I hear gunshots!," she shouted a few minutes into the call, crying and getting increasingly emotional.

She managed to give a good description of both men who fled, and where they were headed. But she said through tears that she no longer saw anyone moving in the gray van. "He shot everybody in the car," she told the dispatcher.

That woman's descriptions and sobs — and the silent video from the private investigator — made for a powerful combination in court.

Then there was the body camera footage from one of the responding Newport News officers, Master Police Officer Jamie Acree. (Body cameras are devices that record events while mounted to an officer's uniform or glasses).

The camera rolled as she raced to the crash — speeding up when the call was upgraded to a shooting. It captured radio traffic from officers trying to create a police perimeter near a "fence line" at Stuart Gardens in search of the two armed men. The camera also rolled as Acree encountered Dantzler.

According to trial testimony, another Newport News police officer, Sgt. Brendan Bartley, first saw and confronted Dantzler in front of a residence on Roanoke Avenue, near Stuart Gardens.

Acree's body camera captures her hopping out of her police car and facing Dantzler in a tense standoff behind that building.

"Drop gun! Drop gun! Do it! Do it now!" she screamed loudly, before firing a single shot from about 30 yards away. "Drop it! Get on the ground! Get your hands off the gun! Take your hands off the gun!"

Dantzler — who wasn't always completely viewable on that footage — was hit once by the bullet from Acree's gun, having already been struck twice by bullets fired by Bartley in the front of that building.

Both officers testified at trial that Dantzler had refused orders to drop a gun before they fired. Dantzler, with two guns found near him, was hit twice in the abdomen and once in the shoulder. He was released from the hospital four days later.

Detectives were able to use the video footage to confirm Dantzler's identity through his probation officer. Gun specialists linked the 9-mm handgun found near Dantzler to both killings, while another forensics expert testified that Dantzler's DNA was a match to DNA found on that handgun.

After a three-day trial in Newport News Circuit Court, a 12-member jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding Dantzler, of Newport News, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of Gray and Kelly.

The jury then recommended Dantzler get two life sentences, plus 65 years on 12 related charges. Judge Timothy S. Fisher immediately imposed that sentence.

The case's lead investigator, Newport News Master Police Officer Richard Espinoza, said that of 200 homicide cases he's handled in his career, this was the strongest one he's had in terms of the evidence.

Though he's had other cases in which business surveillance systems captured crimes, he said, "This was the first time I ever had someone who just happened to be on the block, doing something totally different, then turning toward the crime and capturing it on tape."

"It's very powerful evidence, and it's very compelling evidence," Espinoza said. "It's undeniable. Who watches a video and doesn't believe what they're seeing? It's not circumstantial. There's no ambiguity. You're watching it."

Even Dantzler's defense lawyer, Joshua Goff, acknowledged that the evidence was a lot to overcome.

"Sometimes things are caught on surveillance footage, and sometimes you have 911 callers who see things, but to have a 911 caller who is narrating a play-by-play and also have it captured on video is really kind of extraordinary," Goff said. "It proved to be very compelling evidence for the commonwealth."

Joe Giacalone, a retired New York Police Department sergeant who once ran the cold case unit for the department's Bronx division, says video footage is now one of the very first things detectives seek after a crime.

"Investigators are always looking for those opportunities, but in this case you end up hitting a home run by sheer luck — to have a P.I. out there," said Giacalone, who's been an adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York since 2012. "For investigative purposes, (video) is one of the greatest things that we can have. It's actually giddy for an investigator. You're like a school kid. It's like Christmas morning, getting a video like that."