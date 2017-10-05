Drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Hampton Roads

Sentara will offer free drive-through flu shots to adults at ten Hampton Roads locations this Saturday.

The flu shot events are from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Shots are on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

The flu vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu. Everyone age 6 months or older should be vaccinated against influenza each year, health officials say. The vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk of complications from the flu such as young children, pregnant women and seniors.

Locations are as follows:

Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts 5659 Parkway Drive, Gloucester 23061

5659 Parkway Drive, Gloucester 23061 Sentara Independence 800 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach 23455

800 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach 23455 Sentara Leigh Hospital 830 Kempsville Road, Norfolk 23502

830 Kempsville Road, Norfolk 23502 Sentara Medical Arts & Urgent Care New Town 4374 New Town Av., Williamsburg 23188

4374 New Town Av., Williamsburg 23188 Sentara Port Warwick 1031 Loftis Blvd., Newport News 23606

1031 Loftis Blvd., Newport News 23606 Sentara Princess Anne Hospital 2025 Glenn Mitchell Dr., Virginia Beach 23456

2025 Glenn Mitchell Dr., Virginia Beach 23456 Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital 1060 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach 23454

1060 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach 23454 Sentara St. Luke’s 20209 Sentara Way, Carrollton 23314

