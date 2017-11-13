W&M, CNU among state schools waiving application fees this week

The College of William and Mary and Christopher Newport University are among over 40 higher education institutions across the state participating in Virginia College Application Week this week.

The event, which began Monday and runs until Friday, is intended to help Virginia high school students apply to college.

All 15 four-year public institutions in the state are participating, as well as the 23 community colleges and seven private institutions.

Many are waiving application fees, including W&M and CNU, for students who apply through participating high schools. On the Peninsula, those participants are An Achievable Dream Middle/High School, Denbigh, Heritage and Warwick high schools in Newport News, and Hampton and Phoebus high schools in Hampton.

“William & Mary is looking for the very best students, from all backgrounds,” Tim Wolfe, William and Mary’s dean of admission and associate provost for enrollment, said in a news release. "We’re delighted to participate in this year’s Virginia College Application Week, which will help us attract the most accomplished and diverse applicant pool possible.”

Participating high schools may also host on-site admissions and informational sessions. The Phoebus twitter account posted photos of students applying to Longwood University, the University of Virginia, Richard Bland College of William and Mary, and others.

“To build a stronger Virginia, everyone needs a chance at an education after high school,” Peter Blake, director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, said in the news release. “College Application Week is a key step toward that goal.”

CAPTION The second meeting to take public comment about remaning the Campus at Lee and Jefferson Davis Middle School was held at Hampton High Wednesday October 8, 2017. The second meeting to take public comment about remaning the Campus at Lee and Jefferson Davis Middle School was held at Hampton High Wednesday October 8, 2017. CAPTION The second meeting to take public comment about remaning the Campus at Lee and Jefferson Davis Middle School was held at Hampton High Wednesday October 8, 2017. The second meeting to take public comment about remaning the Campus at Lee and Jefferson Davis Middle School was held at Hampton High Wednesday October 8, 2017. CAPTION Tabb Middle "adopted" a school in Texas that was severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey and is collecting donations through the week. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Tabb Middle "adopted" a school in Texas that was severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey and is collecting donations through the week. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. CAPTION Child Nutrition Services is providing free breakfast and lunch at 26 Newport News Public Schools for the 2017-2018 school year, up nine from the year before. Child Nutrition Services is providing free breakfast and lunch at 26 Newport News Public Schools for the 2017-2018 school year, up nine from the year before. CAPTION Community members gather at Kecoughtan High School to discuss the efforts to rename Davis Middle School and the Campus at Lee with the Hampton School Board Wednesday evening September 6, 2017. Community members gather at Kecoughtan High School to discuss the efforts to rename Davis Middle School and the Campus at Lee with the Hampton School Board Wednesday evening September 6, 2017. CAPTION Sedgefield Elementary School First Day on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Sedgefield Elementary School First Day on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Newport News Public Schools has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Verizon Foundation to support science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM — education.

The grant will help provide supplies for learning taking place at STEM labs at Discovery STEM Academy and Newsome Park Elementary School. It will also support the division-wide Engineering Design Challenges held each quarter, in which students across grade levels work as teams to solve engineering problems.





Hammond can be reached by phone at 757-247-4951 or on Twitter @byjanehammond.