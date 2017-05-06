At ESH, a new home for some, faster treatment for defendants

Eastern State Hospital and the community mental health agency serving Isle of Wight County, Franklin, Suffolk and Southampton County have found a home outside of the hospital for some elderly patients and a way to improve access to therapy that people facing criminal charges in eastern Virginia may need in order to be ready for trial.

The hospital and the Western Tidewater Community Services Board will do that by settling about a third of Eastern State's geriatric patients in an assisted-living facility in Suffolk, with mental health and case management support from the board's staff. That opens up a 25-bed unit at the hospital for individuals under court orders for treatment to be restored to competency — the legal term for being able to assist in their own defense in court.

Both moves involve basic human rights, said Daniel Herr, the state's assistant commissioner of Behavioral Health.

"It means moving from a locked hospital to an unlocked facility" for the 25 geriatric patients, Herr said. "They'll have a chance to integrate with the community if they want to and are able to."

For defendants ordered to the hospital for competency restoration, it means a faster track to a trial. American law says defendants need to understand the charges against them and the consequences they face.

A new state law, taking effect July 1, says defendants ordered to receive hospital treatment to be restored to competency must be admitted within 10 days of the court order.

It has been taking much longer, particularly in Hampton Roads.

"Just think: If you get picked up on trespassing, and you're homeless and maybe have a mental health issue, the officer's not going to let you go with a summons, he's going to want to be sure you show up for trial and you're going to jail," said Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan. "If you have to wait for competency restoration, you could be in jail for six months or a year for something most people never go to jail for at all."

While some of that time can involve waiting for a hearing and an evaluation, some can be just waiting for a hospital bed.

Virginia has pushed to shorten the waiting list for inmates, and over the past two and a half years has cut the number of those on the list from 85 to 36, state figures show. People are spending less time waiting, too. At the September 2015 peak, nearly 90 percent had been waiting a week or longer; it is now 40 percent.

Competency restoration looks much like what hospitals do for people in mental health crisis; with a big focus on medication or on adjustments to existing prescriptions, Herr said. With that comes an education effort to ensure that defendants understand why they were arrested, what penalties they could face, the roles of their attorneys, the prosecutor and judge, and how the trial will proceed.

Restoration usually takes two to three months. Only a relatively small percentage of defendants are found to be unrestorable, at which point judges have the option of committing them to the hospital for more treatment.

"It's important to have speedy access to mental health treatment in a hospital, if that is warranted," said Stephany Melton, associate director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Virginia chapter.

"In regards to community placements for geriatric placements, if the services and supports are there, then, yes, community placement is more ideal than a facility placement because it's often closer to family, has better safety considerations, etc. The issue is that community geriatric services are hard to come by," she said.

Unlike most states, Virginia law allows individuals with dementia and Alzheimer's disease to be committed to state mental hospitals.

Herr said the Western Tidewater Community Services Board has longstanding expertise managing the mix of mental health and medical care such individuals need because of its work with people with developmental disabilities.

An $880,000 appropriation from the General Assembly to fund psychiatrists and social workers who can help primary doctors with the challenges geriatric mental health hospital patients bring, as well as increased funding for the state's Discharge Assistance Program, meant Western Tidewater and the state were able to invest the money necessary to set up community supports for the 25, Herr said. Community boards in two other parts of the state are looking at the same approach, he said.

"I am anxious to see if it is a way to repurpose some of our hospital space and better serve those in need of services," said state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Warm Springs, who leads a joint Senate and House of Delegates subcommittee looking at ways to improve mental health care in Virginia.

"It recognizes that we can best provide services through the community, but that we have to utilize our existing commitment to institutions," he said.

Space at Virginia's nine state hospitals is tight. Eastern State has been at or above its capacity of 302 beds for patients in nine of the first 12 weeks of the year, state figures show. The result has been patients are sometimes housed in a medical ward.

Admissions statewide have climbed more than 50 percent since legislation in 2014 required state hospitals to admit people given a court order for mental health treatment if no alternative can be found within eight hours.

In Virginia, special magistrates can issue such "temporary detention orders" only after a hearing leads them to conclude there's a substantial likelihood someone will do serious harm to themselves or others, as shown by causing harm, trying it or threatening it, or if they are so out of it that they cannot protect themselves from harm. Statewide, admissions under such TDOs jumped by more than 150 percent since the 2014 legislation, state data show.

But it can still be challenge finding a bed.

"We've been criss-crossing the state for years just to get someone a bed," Morgan said. "That means two deputies; and we have two to three TDOs a week. It's a real strain on staffing."

