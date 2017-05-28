Missing but not forgotten, Korean War soldier laid to rest

More than six decades have passed since a knock on the door brought bad news for Barbara Vogt: Her uncle, Army soldier Louis Damewood, had been reported missing in action in Korea.

The family took the news hard, and it left them without resolution. Had he been killed or taken prisoner? Was he simply lost?

Earlier this month, she closed that dark chapter of her family's history. The military has identified Cpl. Damewood's remains, and he was laid to rest with military honors at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

Vogt says she was astounded at the level of research that went into identifying her uncle. The story of his death and solemn homecoming was compiled from witness statements and scientific research from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The effort left her grieving but also proud that the military works so hard to identify the missing.

"I finally have closure," she said, "and he's come home."

The story began on Feb. 13, 1951.

Damewood, then a private first class in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division, was attacking a roadblock near Hoengsong in South Korea when Chinese forces surrounded his unit. He was taken prisoner, but the Army could only confirm he was missing.

Vogt remembers the knock on the door because the military had to notify Damewood's mother, who was Vogt's grandmother and living with Vogt's family at the time.

Damewood and other prisoners had begun a forced march north to a prisoner-of-war camp near the Chinese border. The winter of 1951 was brutally cold, but "if they were able to march, they had to march," Vogt said.

His fate did not become clearer until 1953, when a returning POW confirmed Damewood had died in captivity. Initial reports indicated Damewood suffered from gangrene, but the cause of death was later changed to pneumonia, according to Army documents.

The Army officially recorded his date of death as June 13, 1951. He was 21 years old.

The news of the death was shared with Damewood's mother, but Vogt never knew what had happened.

As the years went by and Vogt eventually ended up in Newport News, she often found herself thinking of her uncle, whom she remembered as a fun-loving, playful lad while growing up together in Maryland, near Baltimore. They were only several years apart in age.

"He lived out in the country, and we always played together," Vogt said. "When he went off to war, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, he's such a boy to be going off to war.'"

Before his capture, he had sent home a photo of a pretty Korean woman.

"I just wondered whatever happened to Louis," Vogt said. "Do you think maybe he married that Korean girl?"

Although listed as dead based on the POW's story, Damewood's body had never been identified.

In 1954, the Army recovered remains of U.S. soldiers from POW camps, including the one where Damewood reportedly died. One set of unidentified remains designated as "Unknown X-14160," was buried with full military honors — along with the remains of hundreds of other unidentified Korean War soldiers — at the National Memorial Cemetery of Hawaii.

In 1999, due to advances in technology, the Defense Department began to re-examine records and decided that it was possible for some unknowns to be identified.

Sgt. 1st Class Kristen Duus, a spokeswoman with the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, said there is now a continual effort to identify these fallen troops. Unknown X-14160 was exhumed in November 2013 and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Vogt now entered the picture as the closest living relative. A couple of years ago, she recalled receiving a phone call from a military official to request a sample of her DNA. It would help determine if any of the remains matched her uncle. Both Vogt and her son provided samples.

"I thought, well, it's history and I won't hear from them anymore," she said.

Then in December 2016, she received a call from Fort Knox, Ky., with news that Damewood's remains had been positively identified.

"I thought I was going to pass out," she said. "I had to sit down."

The family was briefed on the military's investigation in January, and that's when the breadth of the effort became clear. Vogt was handed a loose-leaf binder more than an inch thick with information such as dental record findings and a forensic anthropology report, plus copies of original letters sent to Damewood's family back in the 1950s.

The briefing took more than two hours, and Vogt said she was blown away — but in a good way.

"It was information overload," she said. "It took me a week to digest what she had to say."

She said her uncle's skeletal remains were returned nearly intact. And the depth of the research left no doubt in her mind. The next step was to contact Weymouth Funeral Home in Newport News, which arranged the funeral service at the veterans cemetery in Suffolk.

Damewood was escorted to his final resting place with full military honors under the watchful eyes of Patriot Guard Riders.

Veroncia A. Weymouth, president of the funeral home, said the service was special for her as well.

"All of our employees wanted to be here," she said. "Some of the employees that weren't working that day were all at the funeral home. Even my nephew, he's a state trooper and he said, 'I want to be here.' It was an honor. I don't say that lightly. It was an honor. The whole process made me feel like I'd known him."

According to the U.S. military, 7,751 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, but more of the missing are being identified every day.

According to Duus, 167 identifications were made in fiscal year 2017, identifying people who served from World War II to Korea and Vietnam. So far in fiscal year 2017, 68 have been identified.

Vogt is especially happy that Damewood's homecoming resonated with her children, who can pass the story onto their children.

"It affected my children deeply," she said. "I am so thrilled that they are interested."

