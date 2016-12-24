Greater Williamsburg Partnership launches with new director

Williamsburg, James City and York are partnering to attract more jobs.

Building the tax base with new businesses would mean less dependence on homeowners' property tax revenue, York County Economic Development Director Jim Noel said. The diversification of jobs could help retain young professionals and William and Mary and Thomas Nelson Community College graduates, Williamsburg Economic Development Director Michele Mixner DeWitt added.

"There's one fundamental reason for doing it — trying to create economic opportunity for people who already live here and making it attractive to bring new citizens in," Greater Williamsburg Partnership Executive Director David W. Denny said.

The Greater Williamsburg Partnership formed last year after the three localities agreed to jointly fund a regional economic development marketing arm, funding it at a rate of 95 cents per resident, for a total of nearly $145,000 annually, Noel said. Williamsburg, James City and York had been contributing that money to the larger Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance, but the trio decided to branch out on their own.

Now, the partnership is officially launching after contracting with private economic development veteran Denny in September for one year, Noel said. The partnership became a 501(c)(6) nonprofit business organization in July. The area is more likely to get leads about prospective companies with a regional point of contact, Denny said.

During the next year, Denny aims to get the organization up and running to attract a full-time director while helping the localities better tell their stories to reel in potential businesses. Denny built his career in Blacksburg and served as an interim director for the New River Valley Economic Development Alliance during its search for a new leader.

Part of Denny's job is to get local businesses and other organizations on board not only to help keep the organization sustainable with more money from investors but also to have more allies in diversifying the economy.

"They are the experts in knowing our community from the existing business standpoint," DeWitt said about local businesses. "They are our best ambassadors and the growth for the region helps them as well."

To that end, the partnership plans to host a kickoff meeting with stakeholders that will go over which industry sectors a recent study identified as high-potential early next year, DeWitt said.

The partnership plans to focus on professional and technical services, food and beverage and advanced manufacturing, Denny said. That's not discounting the legacy economic drivers of defense spending and tourism, but the goal is to diversify, he said. Even outside those focus areas, the partnership will pursue all legitimate opportunities, Denny added.

The Launchpad business incubator, which helps startups achieve viability from its New Town office, will also run under the auspices of the partnership, Denny said.

To get the word out about the new organization, Denny is meeting with other economic development leaders and the folks that help companies decide where to go. Denny, who recently moved to Durham, N.C., is a managing partner with Sanford Holshouser Economic Development Consulting in Raleigh, N.C., and is a member of the Virginia Economic Developers Association.

Denny plans to tweak the partnership's website with the information companies need to narrow down their choices, such as showcasing its highly educated and skilled workforce in a convenient East Coast location. He also said he'd like to help the localities get commercial sites closer to being ready for businesses to move in.

"It's a game of not being eliminated," Denny said.

Part of the issue in York County is its Economic Development Authority controls about 30 acres of available property, Noel said, adding there hasn't been a major manufacturing announcement in the past few years. Still, the county is working on getting more sites ready for businesses, he said.

"We've got a lot of interest and a lot of activity," Noel said.

York has had smaller popular announcements with a couple new craft breweries that are a hybrid of tourism and manufacturing, Noel said.

James City had an expansion with PrintPack and new investment from Toano-based Lumber Liquidators in addition to smaller industrial announcements recently, but the county only has a 50,000-square-foot building that's ready to go, despite more manufacturing interest, James City Economic Development Director Russell Seymour said.

"Outside of that, it's a lot of land that needs to be prepared," Seymour said, adding, "We have spent a lot of time and a lot of effort positioning ourselves, and I think 2017 is going to be a good year for us just by the groundwork that has been laid."

Williamsburg, which doesn't have as much land for large factories, is focusing on redevelopment to attract professional and tech jobs while growing its culinary scene, DeWitt said. The opening of Copper Fox Distillery was a recent success, she added.

"Our strength is the whole quality of life," Seymour said referencing the school systems, colleges and parks. "Why not move your business to a place where everything is at your fingertips?"

For more information, visit gwpva.com.

