Experts: City sits safely above sea level

As one of the more elevated cities in the region, Williamsburg is safe from the immediate effects of sea level rise, experts say.

Colonial Williamsburg is between 80 to 90 feet above sea level, compared with its neighbor Jamestown, which rests less than 10 feet above sea level. Jamestown is threatened by the rising ocean levels and a process called subsidence that causes land to gradually sink, William and Mary professor of geology Chuck Bailey said.

"Williamsburg is pretty well-situated, sea level-wise, but by 2100, Jamestown could be completely submerged if we don't take action now," Bailey said.

Jamestown was the first permanent English settlement in the Americas. Settlers later left it, opting to live on higher ground in what would become Williamsburg. Jamestown now serves as a living time capsule of colonial times featuring tours, museums and re-enactments that detail the lives, jobs and hardships of early settlers.

Williamsburg's historic areas are above sea level and could be around for another hundred years, Bailey said. The lowest point in city limits — College Creek Landing near Colonial Parkway — still stands high enough to protect it from erosion and the heaviest of flooding, Bailey said.

Indian River Creek flooding in Hampton Edith Newkirk lives along Indian River Creek in the Wythe area of Hampton. She has had issues with flooding during recent storms as the city of Hampton grapples with the issue of sea level rise. Edith Newkirk lives along Indian River Creek in the Wythe area of Hampton. She has had issues with flooding during recent storms as the city of Hampton grapples with the issue of sea level rise. See more videos

The areas that feed Williamsburg with commerce and tourism dollars, however, are already experiencing problems as salty water creeps inland as the ocean rises, Hampton University professor William Moore said.

Hampton Roads has a double issue because the ocean nearby is rising and the land it sits on caves in gradually as more water is drawn from underground, Moore said. Sea level rise may not be a huge issue for Williamsburg but will have to be tackled by the municipalities as a whole, he added.

"Erosion and sea level rise is a big issue for Hampton Roads, and it will take a regional approach to slow it down," Moore said.

Williamsburg spokeswoman Lee Ann Hartmann said since the city has no coastline and is not prone to flooding, city officials haven't made special provisions for sea level rise, but they're cognizant that it's a regional issue.

Canty can be reached by phone at 757-247-4832.