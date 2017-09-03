York County EDA plans purchases for redevelopment along Route 17

When York County’s Economic Development Authority bought and cleared property near the end of Old York-Hampton Highway on Route 17, it was the first move in a long-term plan to redevelop spots along the highway and energize business on the corridor.

The property, 1.25 acres at 7120 and 7124 George Washington Memorial Highway, is in one of six areas the EDA identified as targets it could acquire, then market to attract new business. The EDA bought the first property in April and cleared it last month.

When the redevelopment program was first presented to the Board of Supervisors in November, EDA member Thomas Anderson said the group found areas with vacancies that were run down and free of environmental constraints, like wetlands. The EDA also gauged each area’s marketability and attractiveness to a developer.

The main goals of the commercial redevelopment program are to bring in restaurants, retail or office space, speed up development to bring in tax money and clean up outdated properties to make the corridor look better.

“Route 17 is our main street and generates a lot of our income,” said Jim Noel, director of the EDA. “We'd like to keep it fresh and upgraded and have new businesses. It’s a focal point for us because it’s a big part of our revenue base.”

The plan is for the EDA to purchase one or two parcels in a targeted area, then work with neighboring owners to market and eventually sell. The county has limited money for the EDA to spend, so the group plans to make one of these purchases each year.

In November, County Administrator Neil Morgan said this plan allowed for better development and more ability for the county to shape the development that comes in.

“We would be very aggressive in working with the type of high-end user we'd really like to see,” Noel said.

The top goal, he said, would be a nice, modern place, good for “foodies” — maybe even a complex with restaurants and boutique-type shops. He said the income levels along the corridor could support that type of high-end business, adding that local business would be preferable to chains.

Of the six areas, five are between 4 and 12 acres, according to GIS data. The sixth is a 52-acre area at the intersection of Route 17 and Victory Boulevard, mostly made up of salvage yards. That area is the furthest south on Route 17. The northernmost area is close to the intersection of Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard.

The areas contain 55 individual parcels that range from $80,000 to $2.7 million in assessed value.

The EDA bought its property for $450,000, about $37,000 less than the assessed value. The property cost nearly all of the EDA’s $500,000 acquisition budget for the year. Noel said the EDA spent some of its remaining money to clear the property and will use the rest on a marketing plan that is currently rolling out.

The order in which the EDA pursues properties will be based on the responses and proposals it gets from the current owners, whom the EDA has been in touch with since starting the redevelopment program last year.

Staff writer Tara Bozick contributed to this story. Reyes can be reached by phone at 757-247-4692.