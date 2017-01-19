GOP-led committee kills bathroom bill

RICHMOND — A North-Carolina-style transgender bathroom bill died Thursday in the Virginia General Assembly.

A Republican-controlled panel quickly dispatched the legislation Thursday without debate.

Both Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican leadership had voiced objections to the legislation, which was supported by one of the General Assembly's most outspoken conservative lawmakers.

Del. Bob Marshall's bill would generally prohibit individuals from using a bathroom of the opposite sex in government-owned buildings.

Marshall blasted lawmakers who killed his bathroom bill and an accompanying piece of legislation for not upholding their oaths of office and campaign promises.

Proponents of the legislation said it was needed to protect children, particularly students who play sports and use locker rooms.

Opponents said it unfairly discriminated against the transgender community.

The bathroom bills in both Virginia and North Carolina grow largely out of the case of Gavin Grimm, a transgender teenager in Gloucester County who has been battling the Gloucester school district for years for the right to use boys restrooms. Grimm was born a girl, but identifies as a boy. He has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, a mismatch between an individual's gender identity and physical sex at birth.

Grimm's case is the first transgender bathroom case to reach the U.S. Supreme Court, where it awaits a hearing. Grimm is a senior at Gloucester High School.