Gillespie unveils transportation plan

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, who seemed to be leaning no on support for the transportation funding reform that former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell pushed through in 2013, unveiled the transportation program he would push as governor, including a promise to “oppose any effort to rollback HB2313.” (That’s what state legislators and lobbyists call McDonnell’s reform.)

McDonnell’s reform swapped the state’s longstanding 17.5 cent-a-gallon gas tax for a new ad valorem wholesale fuels tax that was intended to generate more money for roads as gas prices rose. It also included a regional sales tax surcharge for Hampton Roads that’s covering much of the Interstate 64 widening.

In addition to saying he’d oppose changing McDonnell’s funding system, Gillespie said he would oppose any mandate that the state sign a collective bargaining agreement with a union as a condition to awarding a highway construction contract. Federal policy under an executive order of President Barack Obama encourages these, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

His plan also says he would look at limited commercialization of highway rest stops, push for a Constitutional amendment to create a “lockbox” for transportation tax and fee revenue so that they could not be used for other state programs, and support legislation requiring the state to maintain permanent, separate transportation funds.

He also called for public-private partnerships to placing the state’s many aging and deficient small bridges and a rural infrastructure coordinating committee to tackle the poor condition of rural roads, and said that he would reverse Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration policy of focusing on transportation corridors, saying it hindered local government efforts to promote economic development.

Gillespie’s promise to oppose any effort to overturn the McDonnell funding sparked Democratic candidate Ralph Northam’s campaign to accuse him of inconsistency.

Actually, what campaign spokeswoman Christina Freundlich said was that Gillespie “is just being a political opportunist who is only looking out for himself and not what is best for Virginia.”

This goes back to the summer, when Gillespie blasted Northam for voting for the McDonnell initiative that Gillespie called “the largest tax increase in Virginia history.”

In addition to opposing the federal effort to encourage collective bargaining agreements, Gillespie said he’d push for federal support to dredge Hampton Roads channels to 55 feet, and said he wanted to see the James River channel to Richmond dredged deeper, as well, in order to move more traffic by water to Richmond’s wharves, rather than by Interstate 64. he also said he would accelerate expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

