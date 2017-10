Expect fog when you wake up in Hampton Roads Monday morning.

The National Weather Service forecast shows patchy fog after 5 a.m. Skies will clear after 8 a.m. and be partly sunny later in the day.

Local high temperatures are expected to reach about 79 degrees and drop to about 67 overnight as rain moves into the area. There’s a chance for a thunderstorm after 2 a.m.

Local temperatures are expected to drop later in the week.