Monday weather: Morning fog, chance for afternoon storms

We’ll have a slight warm up in Hampton Roads on Monday, but weather conditions could potentially impact your morning and afternoon commutes.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for patchy fog between 2 and 8 a.m. with skies clearing to partly sunny through the early afternoon. There’s a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., increasing to a 60 percent chance overnight.

The forecast calls for a high temperature about 78 degrees and a low about 57.

Expect cooler temperatures and more rain throughout the week.