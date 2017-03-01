National Weather Service: Hazardous weather outlook in place for Wednesday afternoon

Potentially hazardous weather is on its way to Hampton Roads, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are warning that strong to severe thunderstorms will start about 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Damaging wind and hail are possible.

A marine warning is in place for the Chesapeake Bay, Coastal Waters and James River until 3:45 p.m., as high winds and high waves are also expected.

There's a severe thunderstorm watch in Maryland and Virginia, including King George county. The watch is in place until 5 p.m.