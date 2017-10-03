CHKD designated as first pediatric trauma center in region

The Virginia Department of Health awarded Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters provisional status as a Level I pediatric trauma center — the first in eastern Virginia, hospital officials said.

“This designation reflects our heartfelt commitment to address the complex medical, emotional and developmental needs of young trauma patients, as well as our capacity to strengthen and expand our clinical care for the benefit of our community,” said Jim Dahling, president and CEO of the Norfolk hospital.

Level 1 trauma centers care for the most severely injured patients and have resources to address all aspects of injuries, from prevention through rehabilitation.

Research shows children treated at pediatric trauma facilities have higher survival rates and better outcomes than those treated at adult facilities. CHKD offers young trauma patients comprehensive care with a full-range of pediatric support services, hospital officials said.

Learn more about CHKD's Level I pediatric trauma center.

Sports trainers to parents: Pay attention to kids’ aches

Fall is a busy time for youth sports, and trainers with Sentara Healthcare want to help keep children healthy and safe as they enjoy football, soccer, volleyball, track and other sports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year more than 2.6 million young people ages 19 and under are seen in emergency departments for sports-related and recreation injuries.

After parents have suited children up with proper equipment and shoes with proper support for ankles and feet, experts encourage parents to ask about practices and whether their child has any aches and pains, which could be an early sign of injury.

“You’d be surprised at how many times we hear from kids we treat, ‘I hurt myself three or four weeks ago in practice,’” Sentara certified athletic trainer Shawn Wiseman said. “Coaches and trainers need to hear about those problems before they get to being a sprain or strain.”

Physical therapist Stephen Barrett said parents can help by monitoring their child’s aches and pains, and getting them checked out by a doctor immediately. “Catching problems early can mean fewer missed practices and less pain.”

Also, hard hits in any sport should be checked to rule out a concussion. They can occur after any blow to the head or violent shaking of the head and body.

The specialist also urged children and teens not to try to be “tough” and keep playing through the pain, which can lead to more serious injuries. “It’s not a sign of weakness to seek treatment, it means you’re serious about staying healthy and being ready to play,” Barrett said.

EVMS sustains growth, increases financial impact

A new report shows EVMS has grown at more than twice the rate of the region and has emerged as a “major source of new economic energy for Hampton Roads.”

EVMS is now the region’s 12th largest nongovernmental employer, generating an estimated $1.2 billion annually in economic impact, according to a recent study conducted by economist James Koch. Five years ago, the school was the region’s 20th largest nongovernmental employer with an estimated annual impact of $823 million.

Koch is a Board of Visitors Professor of Economics Emeritus at Old Dominion University and author of regular reports on the economic health of the region, and has measured EVMS’ impact at five-year intervals since 2007. Since 2012, EVMS growth has accelerated to 6.53 percent annually.

“EVMS unquestionably has established itself as one of the foremost economic engines in Hampton Roads,” Koch wrote in the executive summary of his report. “What we are witnessing is the emergence of an ‘ed-med’ economic sector in Hampton Roads, and EVMS is central to this story.”

EVMS’ economic effect has been fueled by growth in education, research and patient care. The school has grown its M.D. program class size and continued to expand its health-professions programs. In addition to the M.D. degree, the school now has 21 health-professions educational programs, all created to meet the workforce needs of the community, school officials said.

CAPTION Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of the Peninsula meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. SAARA of the Peninsula is a community for people dealing with addition using advocacy, recovery support services, outreach, education and training, information and referral, and community partnerships. Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of the Peninsula meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. SAARA of the Peninsula is a community for people dealing with addition using advocacy, recovery support services, outreach, education and training, information and referral, and community partnerships. CAPTION The Hampton Healthy Families Partnership celebrated their 25th anniversary with an open-house. The Hampton Healthy Families Partnership celebrated their 25th anniversary with an open-house.

Follow Canty on Twitter @DPMCanty. She can be reached at 247-4832 or mcanty@dailypress.com.