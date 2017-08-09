Health officials: Swimming advisory in effect at Yorktown Beach

A swimming advisory is in effect for Yorktown Beach in York County, health officials said.

The Peninsula Health District issued the advisory after recent testing of the water revealed bacteria levels that exceed state water quality standards, officials said in a news release.

The health district routinely tests the water during the summer swimming season. Health officials will collect additional samples to see if bacteria levels have decreased.

A sign is posted on the beach when an advisory is in effect. The sign states: "Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice."

While the organisms found in the water do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms, health officials said. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

CAPTION One person was sent the hospital after being shot at the Ebby's Auto Painting/Collision in Williamsburg on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. York Poquoson Sgt. Danny Diggs made a statement that officers worked approximately four hours negotiating with the suspect using tear gas and a taser before getting the suspect into custody. One person was sent the hospital after being shot at the Ebby's Auto Painting/Collision in Williamsburg on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. York Poquoson Sgt. Danny Diggs made a statement that officers worked approximately four hours negotiating with the suspect using tear gas and a taser before getting the suspect into custody. CAPTION One person was sent the hospital after being shot at the Ebby's Auto Painting/Collision in Williamsburg on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. York Poquoson Sgt. Danny Diggs made a statement that officers worked approximately four hours negotiating with the suspect using tear gas and a taser before getting the suspect into custody. One person was sent the hospital after being shot at the Ebby's Auto Painting/Collision in Williamsburg on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. York Poquoson Sgt. Danny Diggs made a statement that officers worked approximately four hours negotiating with the suspect using tear gas and a taser before getting the suspect into custody. CAPTION A 38-year-old man was shot in the 400 block of Old Colonial Way off Warwick Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. A 38-year-old man was shot in the 400 block of Old Colonial Way off Warwick Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. CAPTION Two people were shot in the 500 block of York River Lane Sunday evening, according to Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard. A 29-year-old woman died at the scene, Maynard said. A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. The man died at the hospital from his wounds, after Maynard spoke with the Daily Press for this video. Two people were shot in the 500 block of York River Lane Sunday evening, according to Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard. A 29-year-old woman died at the scene, Maynard said. A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. The man died at the hospital from his wounds, after Maynard spoke with the Daily Press for this video. CAPTION One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning on 2nd Street in upper-York County, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Lt. Dennis Ivey. A man is barricaded inside Ebby's Auto Painting and Collision, where the shooting was first reported to dispatch at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, Ivey said in a Facebook Live video at 10 a.m. (Amanda Williams) One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning on 2nd Street in upper-York County, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Lt. Dennis Ivey. A man is barricaded inside Ebby's Auto Painting and Collision, where the shooting was first reported to dispatch at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, Ivey said in a Facebook Live video at 10 a.m. (Amanda Williams) CAPTION Najee Lamont Henley, 24, of Orcutt Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, shooting inside an occupied building, discharging a gun that caused bodily harm and using a gun in a felony. Najee Lamont Henley, 24, of Orcutt Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, shooting inside an occupied building, discharging a gun that caused bodily harm and using a gun in a felony.

Peninsula Health District Director, Dr. Nzinga Teule-Hekima, urges the public to comply with the advisory.

“Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level," she said in the release.