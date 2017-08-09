Health officials: Swimming advisory in effect at Yorktown Beach

A swimming advisory is in effect for Yorktown Beach in York County, health officials said.
The Peninsula Health District issued the advisory after recent testing of the water revealed bacteria levels that exceed state water quality standards, officials said in a news release.
The health district routinely tests the water during the summer swimming season. Health officials will collect additional samples to see if bacteria levels have decreased.
A sign is posted on the beach when an advisory is in effect. The sign states: "Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice."
While the organisms found in the water do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms, health officials said. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.
Peninsula Health District Director, Dr. Nzinga Teule-Hekima, urges the public to comply with the advisory.
“Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level," she said in the release.