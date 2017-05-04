High wind, storms expected Friday

Friday should be rainy and blustery.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook.

Rain should begin early Friday morning, and a thunderstorm is likely after 5 a.m. Highs will reach 77, and winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

There's a 100 percent chance of rain.

Rain will continue into the night, and lows will drop to 57 degrees. Wind will blow about 15 to 17 mph or as high as 29 mph.

Showers will continue into Saturday night.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.