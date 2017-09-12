HRSD first aquifer plant slated for James City

The first full-scale plant to pump purified wastewater back into eastern Virginia’s rapidly draining aquifer is slated for James City County, a move that could allow the county to continue to rely primarily on a groundwater supply that the state is working hard to conserve.

The Hampton Roads Sanitation District hopes to begin building the plant in 2019 or 2020, general manager Ted Henifin said.

It would be a key element in one of the three long-term water supply options now available to county supervisors after the state approved its request for permission to tap the Chickahominy River.

“This means we’ll be seeing the impact sooner rather than later, and the board (of supervisors) can start thinking even earlier about its options,” County Administrator Bryan Hill said.

Those include drawing on the Chickahominy, buying water from Newport News Waterworks or winning permission to draw more groundwater in the future. Groundwater is the least costly option.

Henifin said the plan is for the new plant, which will be next to HRSD’s treatment plant on the James River by the mouth of Grove Creek, to pump 8 million gallons a day of water, treated to drinking water standards.

That’s nearly as much as the growing county expects its average water use to reach in 2050, according to its filings with the state Department of Environmental Quality for a permit to draw from the Chickahominy.

HRSD has been running a pilot at its Yorktown treatment plant that shows it can treat wastewater to drinking water standards. It is working on a pilot plant in Suffolk that will inject 1 million gallons a day into the aquifer.

The full scale plant in James City County would be the first of what the agency hopes will be a $1 billion, seven-plant regionwide system capable of pumping 100 million gallons a day into the aquifer.

More than a century of intensive tapping of the aquifer, which now runs at about 100 million gallons a day, has resulted in drops of 200 feet in the level of water deep underground.

That’s caused the land to sink and helps makes Hampton Roads more exposed to sea level rise than any other American region except below-sea-level New Orleans.

It also means the region is at risk of draining the aquifer so far that it would no longer be a reliable source of water, state regulators fear.

That’s why they’ve been slashing the amounts groundwater users are permitted to draw.

James City County, though, didn’t see the kind of cuts originally on the table. Its latest groundwater permit sets a short-term cap of 6 million gallons a day, or about 50 percent more than what regulators first considered. The 15 year permit allows for the county to eventually draw 8.4 million gallons a day.

Hill hopes that when the HRSD plant is operating in James City County, state regulators will allow the county to draw even more groundwater. It currently draws about 5.3 million gallons a day on average.

Scott Kudlas, director of DEQ’s Office of Water Supply, said he’s cautiously optimistic the aquifer will see widespread benefit from HRSD’s replenishment project.

“However, we would need to see some tangible water level improvements before providing additional groundwater,” he said. “If those aquifer benefits occur, an increase in allocation could be considered in a modified or reissued groundwater permit.”

HRSD would need state permits before it could build the plant, and what it learns from its Suffolk pilot plant about how injected water moves through the aquifer would be key to that.

Henifin estimated that injected water, once a short distance away from the plant, would seep through the aquifer at a rate of about 30 feet a year.

The wells from which James City’s water utility draws water into its treatment plant are about 8 miles away from the HRSD plant.

Ress can be reached by telephone at 757-247-4535