Crews battle house fire in James City County

The James City County and Williamsburg fire departments put out a blaze at a house in James City Sunday evening, according to a news release.

Around 5:05 p.m., crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Thorngate Drive in the Greensprings West neighborhood, the release stated.

Firefighters found a fire in a garage had spread to the attic of a two-story house. People in the house had evacuated safely by the time firefighters arrived.

The blaze was under control by 5:48 p.m., the release stated.

The fire department did not report any injuries in the incident. The house suffered significant fire and water damage, according to the release.

CAPTION Newport News police work the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening on 23rd street and Wickham Avenue. Newport News police work the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening on 23rd street and Wickham Avenue. CAPTION Newport News police work the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening on 23rd street and Wickham Avenue. Newport News police work the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening on 23rd street and Wickham Avenue. CAPTION Hampton and Newport News firefighters are on scene of a garage fire Thursday in the first block of Janet Drive in Hampton. Hampton and Newport News firefighters are on scene of a garage fire Thursday in the first block of Janet Drive in Hampton. CAPTION A building in the 400 block of Duke of Gloucester Street was evacuated Monday afternoon, following concerned resident reports that the Gloucester man who detonated an explosive near the William and Mary campus last week recently performed maintenance on the building’s HVAC system, officials said. A building in the 400 block of Duke of Gloucester Street was evacuated Monday afternoon, following concerned resident reports that the Gloucester man who detonated an explosive near the William and Mary campus last week recently performed maintenance on the building’s HVAC system, officials said. CAPTION The Newport News Fire Department Bomb Squad and police are responding to a building in City Center. The Newport News Fire Department Bomb Squad and police are responding to a building in City Center. CAPTION Hampton Police say passengers were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. Hampton Police say passengers were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Reyes can be reached by phone at 757-247-4692 or on Twitter @jdauzreyes.