Crews battle house fire in James City County

The James City County and Williamsburg fire departments put out a blaze at a house in James City Sunday evening, according to a news release.
Around 5:05 p.m., crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Thorngate Drive in the Greensprings West neighborhood, the release stated.
Firefighters found a fire in a garage had spread to the attic of a two-story house. People in the house had evacuated safely by the time firefighters arrived.
The blaze was under control by 5:48 p.m., the release stated.
The fire department did not report any injuries in the incident. The house suffered significant fire and water damage, according to the release.
Reyes can be reached by phone at 757-247-4692 or on Twitter @jdauzreyes.