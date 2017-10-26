James River health improving overall, but more work needed, report says

From reducing wastewater pollution to restoring the bald eagle, the James River watershed has come a long way.

But the big tributary is struggling right now to support some key native species — freshwater grassbeds, for instance, and American shad.

A new “State of the James” report issued Thursday gives the river a grade of B-minus for reaching an overall 62 percent of a suite of pollution-reduction and habitat and wildlife improvement goals set by state and federal agencies.

That’s up a full 10 points since the James River Association issued its first report in 2007, and 3 points over the last one issued in 2015.

The biggest takeaway this time out, said the association’s chief executive officer Bill Street in a phone call from Richmond, “is seeing the overall health of the river improve 10 points over the last 10 years, and rising from a grade of a C to a grade of a B-minus. It really shows that our collective commitment and investment to clean water is really showing results.”

The report breaks down into 19 indicators in four categories: fish and wildlife (66 percent of the goal), habitat (61 percent), pollution reductions (56 percent) and protection and restoration actions (65 percent).

Of the 19 indicators, 14 showed improvement, three stayed the same and two — underwater grasses and shad — declined.

It’s unclear why grassbeds are shrinking now after expanding for nearly two decades, especially as tidal water quality in the river has improved and underwater grasses are flourishing in the Chesapeake Bay, itself.

Indeed, the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in Gloucester Point announced in April that underwater grass abundance in the bay was the highest they’d ever recorded. VIMS is affiliated with the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg.

This week, Robert “J.J.” Orth, who heads up VIMS’ seagrass monitoring and restoration program, said 2017 numbers for seagrass beds aren’t in yet, but smaller creeks entering the James are showing a lot of underwater grasses while beds along the main stem of the river have declined.

Reasons for that decline aren’t clear, he said, but it could be that freshwater species growing there were affected by changes in salinity.

Shad have been struggling for some time in the James as efforts to boost their survival — such as installing “fish ladders” at dams to help them migrate — have largely failed.

As a result, said Street, the state this year decided to stop stocking shad in the river.

For the first time, the “State of the James” report now includes an indicator for harmful bacteria such as E. coli that can impact swimmers and others who spend time in the river. The report found no meaningful reductions in bacteria levels.

Also this year, said Street, the report includes quantifiable measures of the benefits of a healthy river, given that the James and its tributaries are the state’s largest sources of drinking water and support outdoor recreation and local economies.

Areas of big improvement in the river generally reflect big funding.

“It’s really clear that we see the most improvement where Virginia has invested the most,” said Street. “And so, over the past 10 or so years, Virginia has invested over a billion dollars in clean water programs. About 70 percent of that has gone to wastewater treatment upgrades. As a result, wastewater pollution controls are actually exceeding the goals that are set for the James River for wastewater discharges.”

And with reduced pollution levels, he said, comes a ripple effect throughout the riverine system — improved tidal water quality that leads to improved oyster, fish and wildlife habitat.

Other areas making strong progress are smallmouth bass and oyster abundance, riverine forests and land protection.

Joseph Maroon, head of the Virginia Environmental Endowment, said in a statement that the report reflects an environmental triumph against serious odds.

“Achieving a B-minus grade 40 years after the Kepone toxic chemical disaster shut down a portion of the river to fishing demonstrates remarkable progress,” Maroon said.

Kepone was a pesticide illegally dumped in the James by a chemical plant in Hopewell.

This summer, VIMS announced that Kepone levels have dropped exponentially and could be virtually undetectable in samples in just a few years.

And Dennis Treacy, chairman of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, called the report “encouraging, because a healthy local environment is important to a healthy local economy.”

The James River Association is a nonprofit advocacy group founded in 1976. To read its “State of the James” report, go to www.stateofthejames.org

Contact Dietrich at 757-247-7892 or tdietrich@dailypress.com. Follow on Twitter at DP_Dietrich