State reviewing Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation finances

RICHMOND — State officials have opened an inquiry at the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.

A source familiar with the initial complaint said the Office of the State Inspector General is heading the inquiry and that the complaint dealt at least in part with purchasing.

Jeff Lunsford, the foundation's deputy executive director of administration, said in a written statement that the agency is cooperating and that foundation leadership knows of no violations of state policy.

"Under this process, we are not privy to specific allegations, but simply facilitate access to requested documentation," Lunsford said in an emailed statement. "To our knowledge, there have been no violations of state policy. The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation remains committed to being a good steward of its financial resources."

The foundation is a state agency that operates the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum, which was the Yorktown Victory Center until a renovation and re-opening last October. It receives about half its annual $17.9 million operating budget from the state. It also handles some administrative duties, including purchasing, for the 2019 Commemoration, a string of some two dozen events over 36 months meant to draw tourists and mark various anniversaries, including the first legislative assembly meeting in Virginia and the arrival of slaves.

Caption Trump tells NRA: 'You have a true friend' in White House President Donald Trump is the first sitting president to address an NRA convention since Ronald Reagan in 1983. (April 28, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) President Donald Trump is the first sitting president to address an NRA convention since Ronald Reagan in 1983. (April 28, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Caption White House Trying To Restart Obamacare Replacement Talks CBS Miami's Rick Folbaum reports. CBS Miami's Rick Folbaum reports.

It was unclear Friday how much of the inquiry focuses on regular foundation business versus the commemoration. Commemoration Director Kathy Spangler declined comment, saying it would be inappropriate for her to discuss it.

A person associated with the foundation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the complaint was apparently filed by a former foundation employee.

"It would take a lot to convince me that anything untoward was done," the source said.

Both the foundation and the commemoration have boards made up of some of the most powerful people in Virginia, including state legislative leaders. Gov. Terry McAuliffe tussled with the legislature this past session over just how much funding the commemoration needed.

He said $5 million was plenty, legislators wanted the original $10 million. The legislative majority won out and also added language to the budget exempting at least some commemoration purchasing from state procurement rules.

Ben Dendy, who chairs the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Board of Trustees, said that language affects only grants and that the foundation has been "very careful" to comply with state policies. He said there have been concerns that some preparations for the commemoration haven't moved quickly enough and some disagreement whether grants addressed by the budget language even needed to be dealt with under state procurement rules in the first place.

"The issue (with that language) is exclusively timing," he said.

Fain can be reached by phone at 757-525-1759.