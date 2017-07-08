VIMS: Kepone could soon be history in the James River

In 1966, workers at a chemical plant in Hopewell began secretly and illegally dumping a toxic pesticide into the James River.

That pesticide, Kepone, began drifting downstream, concentrating mostly in an especially turbid stretch from the mouth of the Chickahominy River to Fort Eustis. It inundated the surface sediment and the flesh of popular food fish and the valuable oysters that filter-feed on the river bottom.

Allied Chemical Corp. continued to poison the James for years, until Life Sciences Products took over production in 1974, operating out of an abandoned gas station. Production stopped only after factory workers began showing serious neurological damage, or what workers called the "Kepone Shakes."

In July 1975, the state ordered the factory to shut down. In time, Kepone production was banned worldwide.

But the damage to the James River and its ecosystem was already done.

The governor closed the entire river and its tributaries to fishing to protect public health. It was an economic disaster for watermen; some fishing bans lasted nearly 14 years.

CAPTION NASA Langley Research Center held the Mars Ice Challenge event on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Various college teams from all over the United States were brought in to create winning ways to extract water from ice on Mars, so humans can colonize it. NASA Langley Research Center held the Mars Ice Challenge event on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Various college teams from all over the United States were brought in to create winning ways to extract water from ice on Mars, so humans can colonize it. CAPTION Hampton council members and a state Senator on the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s boat "Baywatcher" for a tour to talk about bay water issues. Hampton council members and a state Senator on the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s boat "Baywatcher" for a tour to talk about bay water issues.

Estimates were that it could take as little as 10 years or as much as 100 for nature to purge Kepone from the James.

Turns out, it's closer to 45.

A new analysis by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science found that Kepone levels in fish samples have dropped "exponentially." So much so that the pesticide could be undetectable, or nearly so, in all samples by 2020 or 2025.

Not that Kepone isn't still in fish — nearly two-thirds of the striped bass and white perch that researchers analyzed still had traces in their tissues. But none were above the federal "action level" for human food.

Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press Pam Croon pulls a small croaker from the James River in June. Funding that allows experts to test for toxic chemicals in the river and its fish has declined in recent years, prompting concern from researchers. Pam Croon pulls a small croaker from the James River in June. Funding that allows experts to test for toxic chemicals in the river and its fish has declined in recent years, prompting concern from researchers. (Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press)

And Kepone is still in the sediment — it's just no longer sitting right on the surface, bioavailable to oysters and fish, but buried in the mud. And every rainstorm and hurricane that washes new sediment into the waterway buries it even deeper.

"The good news out of all this is that it's decreasing," said Michael Unger, an associate professor at VIMS who co-authored a report on their study.

But that good news is tempered, he said.

"This is a contamination issue that happened 40 years ago, but we're still measuring it in some of the fish samples," said Unger. "So it's a long-term process for these concentrations to come down."

Silver linings

Allied Chemical was fined $13.24 million in 1977 by a U.S. District Court judge for the illegal dumping — at the time, the largest fine ever under the Clean Water Act. But, under a settlement agreement, $8 million of that went to create the Virginia Environmental Endowment.

"The Kepone incident was really on par with the Cuyahoga River in Ohio catching on fire," said VEE Executive Director Joseph Maroon.

In 1969, the Cuyahoga in Cleveland was so polluted that sparks from a passing train ignited oily debris on its surface. It wasn't the first time the river caught fire, but that incident helped spur Congress to pass the National Environmental Protection Act, which led to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"The country was really just beginning to be awakened by environmental consciousness," Maroon said. "And out of the Kepone tragedy, the silver lining was the establishment of the VEE."

Since then, the endowment has spent $29 million to fund almost 1,400 environmental grants, he said. It was the VEE that suggested VIMS check on Kepone levels in the James last year as a fitting way to mark the 40th anniversary of its founding. The endowment funded the effort.

Numerous Kepone surveys have been made in the river over the years. VIMS monitored annually from 1975 to 2000, then a handful of times afterward once contamination levels declined. In all, they've tested 13,000 fish in the James and Chickahominy.

But there hasn't been a survey since 2009, in part because of state budget cuts but also because the contamination had diminished. Still, no one knew where the contamination levels stood today.

By the numbers

For this new survey, VIMS worked with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to gather fish samples.

VMRC provided 38 striped bass and DEQ 47 white perch, all collected last spring in areas of the James that once showed high Kepone concentrations — around the mouth of the Chickahominy and Hopewell. Some also were collected upriver around Richmond.

VIMS also tested cod fillets purchased from a local market as a control group. Cod isn't a local species and so shouldn't — and didn't — show residual Kepone in its tissue.

The analysis was done in the same manner as earlier surveys for consistency's sake, using parts of the fish that anglers would eat.

And it showed that all samples were well below the action level of 0.3 parts per million set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Of the 38 striped bass, 11 samples were even below the detection limit of 0.01 parts per million. Of the 47 white perch, 19 samples were below.

The rest of the striped bass samples showed concentrations between 0.02 and 0.03 parts per million. The white perch, between 0.015 and 0.02 parts per million.

"The fish haven't been above action level for years," said Unger. "So the human risk and concern really is diminished over what it was in the early '80s, for instance. ... I would have no concern over occasionally eating fish from the James River in terms of Kepone exposure."

'A very, very long time'

Like the infamous pesticide DDT, Kepone is a chlorinated hydrocarbon. This means they're notoriously persistent in the ecosystem — especially in sediment — and one reason they were phased out in the '70s.

"There's some research that's been coming out recently that shows there are some mechanisms for it to degrade, but it degrades very slowly," said Unger. "So it's probably going to be in those sediments for a very, very long time. I'm thinking more along the lines of hundreds of years."

The risk of a recontaminating the James by limited dredging or limited excavation projects such as the overhead power lines that Dominion Energy proposes across the river from Surry to James City County are basically nonexistent, he said.

Kepone is not only buried in the sediment but unevenly distributed. Core samples taken before excavation would first show if it was present, and in what amount.

"So dredging and doing things like putting in pilings or stanchions or something like that, it's not going to contaminate the surface sediments in the river like it was back in the '70s or '80s," said Unger. "That's not going to happen. There may be some localized release of Kepone, localized to the dredging that's occurring. But it's not going to recontaminate the entire food chain in the James River."