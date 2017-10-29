Kopczynski family carries on three years after Hobie's suicide

Barry Kopczynski says that when your child commits suicide, you join a family of survivors you never wanted to be part of. Nonetheless, Kopczynski has embraced his family responsibilities in the more than three years since his son Hobie Kopczynski killed himself.

An unexpected one was becoming “a go-to guy for others seeking advice about suicide.” So, when the phone rang late one night, Barry Kopczynski answered.

“It was a former football teammate of Hobie’s, and he spoke about the possibility of committing suicide,” Kopczynski said. “He said that he was confused about everything, things were piling up and he didn’t know what to do.

“I told him that suicide was forever, that things would get better and not to make the decision to end his life. He’s doing good now and is ready to move on with his life.

“He still has challenges, but he’s still with us.”

Kopczynski, a retired Williamsburg Fire Department lieutenant, thinks a lot about Hobie and about suicide this time of year. He has been involved in two suicide prevention walks in the past month, and Friday was homecoming at York High, where Hobie was the starting center on the Falcons’ playoff team five years ago.

Kopczynski family / HANDOUT Hobie Kopczynski, taken in August 2013. Hobie Kopczynski, taken in August 2013. (Kopczynski family / HANDOUT)

“The hardest thing for me was going back to referee a York game and seeing No. 59 (Hobie’s number) on a York uniform,” said Kopczynski, a line judge for the Peninsula Football Officials Association.

Each year for York’s homecoming a sign is hung on the Bailey Field scoreboard reading, “In memory of No. 59 Hobie Kopczynski.” Landyn Kopczynski, a York junior and cheerleader who was 12 at the time of her brother’s death, makes the sign and all of the football players sign it.

“We do it to keep his memory and his spirit alive at York High School,” said York cheerleader coach Melissa Tackett. “He’s still very much part of the York family.

Kathy Kopczynski / HANDOUT The scoreboard at Bailey Field has a sign in memory of Hobie Kopczynski, who committed suicide nearly three years. Kopczynski played for the York High School football team and his sister, Landyn Kopczynski, now a cheerleader for the school, has the team sign it. (October 2017) The scoreboard at Bailey Field has a sign in memory of Hobie Kopczynski, who committed suicide nearly three years. Kopczynski played for the York High School football team and his sister, Landyn Kopczynski, now a cheerleader for the school, has the team sign it. (October 2017) (Kathy Kopczynski / HANDOUT)

“We also do it to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.”

It is one of the ways that Landyn, like her father and mom Kathy, channels her energy into remembering her older brother positively. Homecoming conjures memories of York games in which Hobie snapped the ball to Falcons quarterback Austin Norman.

The two played together as center and quarterback on the same teams from age 5, and Kopczynski estimates his son snapped the ball to Norman 45,000 times. Landyn will attend the homecoming dance on Saturday with Falcons football player Troy Norman, Austin’s younger brother.

Landyn’s memories of her late brother remain vivid.

“Hobie was a funny guy who put everyone else ahead of himself,” Landyn said. “He picked on me, too, chasing me through the house, but he was also a role model and would explain right and wrong to me.

“I’ve never gotten over it, but I’ve learned to cope.”

The Kopczynskis cope in many ways. They started an endowment, which they fund annually with a spaghetti dinner so that York County schools will spend $250 each year at a school in perpetuity on awareness of depression, mental illness and suicide prevention.

They also have adopted highways in three places in York County to clean in their son’s memory. There is a sign memorializing Hobie on Route 17 in front of York High at the stretch they and their son’s friends clean.

“With Barry coming from the fire department and me being a nurse, we’re always on the side of being caregivers,” Kathy Kopczynski said. “I think that has helped us more than being the recipient of someone attempting to help us.

Kopczynski family / HANDOUT From left, Barry, Kathy, Landyn and Hobie Kopczynski from August 2013. Hobie Kopczynski, a former York High School football player, committed suicide in 2014. From left, Barry, Kathy, Landyn and Hobie Kopczynski from August 2013. Hobie Kopczynski, a former York High School football player, committed suicide in 2014. (Kopczynski family / HANDOUT)

“Being there as a resource for people, being able to educate people is probably our best therapy. We’ve been there as a sounding board for kids that have reached out ot us and been able to help them.”

Joined by as many as 70 friends and former teammates of Hobie’s, the Kopczynskis have participated in the “Out of the Darkness” and “Morning of Hope” walks in Hampton Roads to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention. Their contingent is always one of the largest at the walks, one of which drew 7,000 people.

A year ago, the Kopczynskis adopted a beagle retriever, Forrest, at a walk and are training him to be a comfort dog for the elderly.

“The walks bring home the reality that everyone is there because they have some kind of connection to depression, suicide or mental illness,” Barry Kopczynski said. “It’s good to know so many people are there like you are to fight the stigma of those things.”

When Kopczynski gives advice to parents whose children might be wrestling with depression, mental illness or thoughts of suicide, he says to look closely for signs. He and Kathy knew that Hobie, then 18, battled inner turmoil but say a doctor they took him to brushed off his problems as “just being a teenager.”

Hobie, they add, never talked about suicide to them in spring 2014, when he was a freshman at VCU studying to be a cardiothoracic surgeon, so they were caught off guard by the act. Kathy says that her son, who graduated with a 4.4 grade point average from York, had been the “perfect kid” in many ways.

She and Barry Kopczynski learned only after his death that Hobie had contemplated suicide aloud to two of his friends.

“We never realized how many things he was battling inside,” Kopczynski said. “When a kid has attempted or is contemplating suicide, you have to watch them for a long time because it’s always in the back of their mind.

“The kid that called me late that night, it’s still on his mind to this day so I go see him twice a month.”

SUICIDE PREVENTION RESOURCES

Barry Kopzcynski recommends the following for those seeking help:

The Crisis Text Line is available by text at 741741 for those feeling depressed or suicidal and wish to contact a crisis worker but do not want to talk on the phone.

#SuicideAwareness provides the same information as The Crisis Text Line at 1-800-273-8255 for those who prefer to talk.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), a suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers, provides a 24/7 toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

Chris Gilchrist, the Hampton Roads Morning of Hope event organizer, suggests:

The Hampton Newport News Community Services Board will provide information about counseling and other services pertaining to depression, suicide and mental illness at 757-788-0300.

For information about the Hampton Roads Survivors of Suicide Support Group call 483-5111.

