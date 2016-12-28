I-64 lane shift to begin next week as part of widening project

Updated Starting Jan. 4, westbound traffic on I-64 between Route 199 (exit 242) and Yorktown Road (exit 247) will be shifted to the newly reconstructed outside shoulder lanes. The move is in preparation for the placement of the temporary concrete barrier along the median of the project in the narrowed left travel lane, according to a news release. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. Lane closures and construction information will be announced weekly. Project information and construction updates will also be available on the VDOT website at http://i64widening.org/ and on Twitter and Facebook. Dec. 22 Lane closures are scheduled on I-64 in Newport News between Monday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 30 for the I-64 widening project, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release. There will be alternating lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Lee Hall (exit 247) for I-64 widening, according to VDOT. Those closures will start about 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. from Dec. 27 to 29. Starting Dec. 27, westbound traffic on I-64 between Route 199 (exit 242) and Yorktown Road (exit 247) will also be shifted to outside shoulder lanes to prepare for a temporary concrete barrier, that will go along the median in the left lane. All construction is contingent upon weather conditions. Dec. 16 to Dec. 23: The following closures are scheduled on Peninsula roadways Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation: I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment I: There will be intermittent traffic stops lasting up to 20 minutes on I-64 east at the Fort Eustis Boulevard Bridge Dec. 18-19, starting at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Segment II: There will be alternating single-lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Lee Hall (exit 247) Dec. 20-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

: Lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 64 in Newport News, York County and James City County between Friday and Dec. 16 for the I-64 widening project, according to a VDOT news release. The following lane closures are scheduled: Single-lane closures between Lee Hall (exit 247) and Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound is scheduled between Monday and Thursday, and westbound closures are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on Fort Eustis Boulevard between the I-64 on and off ramps from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday until Dec. 18.

Stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes on I-64 east and west at the Fort Eustis Boulevard Bridge will start at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting Dec. 11 until Dec. 18. Only one direction will be stopped at a time. All construction work depends on weather conditions. For more information on the project, visit www.i64widening.org. Previously: Lane closures are scheduled on I-64 in Newport News between Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 for the I-64 widening project, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release. The following lane closures are scheduled: A single right lane on I-64 will be closed between the Industrial Park Drive overpass and Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) eastbound on Monday, Dec. 5, and westbound starting Tuesday, Dec. 6, starting at 8 p.m. that will last until 5 a.m.

Forst Eustis Boulevard will have one-lane closures eastbound and westbound between the I-64 on- and off-ramps between Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. There will be 20-minute stops on I-64 east in these locations: Lee Hall Reservoir bridge starting Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4, between 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning.

At the Fort Eustis Boulevard bridge between Monday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 10, between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. There will also be alternating one-lane closures in both directions on I-64 between Camp Peary (Exit 238) and Lee Hall (Exit 247) between Sunday, Dec. 4, and Wednesday, Dec. 7, starting at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Some ramps will be closed on I-64 leading to Route 199 east and west with detours in place on Sunday, Dec. 4, between 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Previously: Lane closures are scheduled on I-64 in Newport News this week for the I-64 widening project, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release. The following lane closures are scheduled: A 20-minute traffic stoppage on I-64 west at the Lee Hall Reservoir bridge Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Thursday, Dec. 1, each night starting at 3 a.m., the release said.

A 20-minute traffic stopage Friday, Dec. 2, on I-64 east and west starting at 3 a.m. Only one direction will be stopped at a time.

A 20-minute stoppage on I-64 east starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Westbound right-lane closure on Jefferson Avenue between the I-64 on and off ramps, starting at 11 p.m. on Nov. 28 through 6 a.m. on Nov. 29.

Westbound right-lane closure on Yorktown Road between the I-64 on and off ramps from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 All construction work depends on weather conditions. For more information on the project, visit www.i64widening.org. Previously: Between Sunday and Wednesday, lanes will be closed for I-64 widening, according to a VDOT news release. Starting at 3 a.m. between Monday and Wednesday, there will be 20-minute stops on I-64 east at the Lee Hall Reservoir bridge. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be single-lane closures going westbound between Route 199 (exit 242) and Yorktown Road (exit 247). That starts about 7 p.m. and will go until 5 a.m. the next morning. Construction is contingent upon weather conditions. For more information on the project, visit i64widening.org. Previously: Overnight lane closures are planned on I-64 for the interstate widening project from Sunday, Nov. 6, through Friday, Nov. 11, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.

East and westbound single-lane closures between Route 143 (Exit 238) and Yorktown Road (Exit 247) are scheduled starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning, the release said. On Friday, the closures will start as early as 9 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. the next morning. The I-64 west exit ramp to Yorktown Road (Exit 247) and the entrance ramp to I-64 west from Route 143 north will have single-night closures with signed detours in place from Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Thursday, Nov. 10, the release said. Single-lane closures are also scheduled for the following streets: Northbound right lane closure on Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) between the I-64 on- and off-ramps, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 7, through noon on Wednesday, November 23. Westbound right lane closure on Yorktown Road (Route 238) between the I-64 on- and off-ramps on Tuesday, November 8 or Wednesday, November 9, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction and construction is dependent on weather. For more information, visit i64widening.org. Previously: Overnight lane closures are scheduled in Newport News from Sunday, Oct. 30, through Thursday, Nov. 3, for the ongoing I-64 widening project, according to a VDOT news release. East and westbound single-lane closures are scheduled Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3, between Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) and Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning. East and westbound single-lane closures are also scheduled Sunday, Oct. 30, through Thursday, Nov. 3, between Route 143 (Exit 243) and Yorktown Road (Exit 247) starting as early at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning. The following interstate ramps will have single-lane closures with a signed detour in place from Sunday, Oct. 30, through Thursday, Nov. 3, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning: I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 (exit 242A)

I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 143 (exit 247)

Entrance ramp from Yorktown Road to I-64 east

I-64 west exit ramp to Yorktown Road (exit 247)

Entrance ramp from Route 143 (Jefferson Avenue) south to I-64 west One travel lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times, and construction work is dependent on weather. For more information on the project, visit i64widening.org. Previously: Construction is set to start Wednesday on the second segment of an Interstate 64 widening project, according to Virginia Department of Transportation. The segment will add a lane and shoulder in both directions for about seven miles, from just west of Route 199 Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242) in York County to just east of Lee Hall/Yorktown Road (Exit 247) in Newport News, where Segment 1 ends. Starting Wednesday, shoulder-strengthening work will begin eastbound for about two weeks, followed by westbound for the following two weeks, according to a VDOT news release. Eastbound single-lane closures are planned between Camp Peary (Exit 238) and Yorktown Road (Exit 247), from about 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. One travel lane in each direction will remain open. On Thursday, the I-64 eastbound on and off ramps to Route 199 (Exit 242A) will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. Ramp traffic will be detoured. In June, VDOT spokeswoman Paula Miller told the Daily Press that Segment 2 shoulder strengthening was scheduled to begin in August. Even with the delay to October, no project end dates have changed, Miller said. Segment 1 is planned to wrap up in December 2017, Segment 2 in spring 2019 and Segment 3 in winter 2020. The next step in Segment 2 is setting the median barriers, which will lower the speed limit to 55. That's planned for late December, Miller said. The project aims to reduce congestion along the 21-mile section of the freeway by adding a travel lane in each direction in the existing median to deliver three travel lanes both eastbound and westbound. For more information on the project, visit i64widening.org. Previously: Overnight single lane closures are scheduled on east and westbound Interstate 64 Monday, Oct. 3, through Thursday, Oct. 6, in Newport News for the I-64 widening project, Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday. The lane closures will take place from Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning, depending on weather conditions, the release said. One lane will remain open at all times, in each direction. For project information and construction updates, visit i64widening.org. Previously: VDOT will close lanes on Fort Eustis Boulevard in Newport News Thursday, instead of Wednesday, due to the rain, according to a news release. The lane closures will occur on Fort Eustis Boulevard from Warwick Boulevard to Jefferson Avenue, as well as on and off ramps to I-64, from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. the following morning, the release said. Full ramp closures include: The on-ramps from Fort Eustis Boulevard to I-64 east and west

The off-ramp from I-64 east to Fort Eustis Boulevard east (exit 250B)

The off-ramp from I-64 west to Fort Eustis Boulevard west (exit 250A) This is the second time the closures, originally set for Tuesday, have been rescheduled due to rain. A new rain date has been scheduled for Sunday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day, the release said. The lane closures are necessary for bridge construction due to the I-64 widening project. Previously: Lane closures in Newport News scheduled for Tuesday on Fort Eustis Boulevard from Warwick Boulevard to Jefferson Avenue, as well as on and off ramps to I-64, have been rescheduled to Wednesday due to weather, VDOT said in a news release Tuesday. The ramp closures include: The on-ramps from Fort Eustis Boulevard to I-64 east and west

The off-ramp from I-64 east to Fort Eustis Boulevard east (exit 250B)

The off-ramp from I-64 west to Fort Eustis Boulevard west (exit 250A) A rain date is scheduled for Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Previously: Overnight I-64 lane closures are scheduled for Sept. 13 in Newport News, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. The single-lane closures will take place on east- and westbound I-64 to repair damaged attenuators along the project median, the release said.