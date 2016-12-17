Month before Virginia General Assembly session: 37 fundraisers

This is the money season in Virginia politics.

One of them, at least.

In the month before the General Assembly goes into session Jan. 11, and a legal prohibition kicks in against state officials raising campaign cash, there are no fewer than 37 scheduled fundraisers. That's despite a nearly two-week break for Christmas and New Year's.

There were at least 11 legislative fundraisers this past week, plus one for Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, who's running for governor next year. The Daily Press RSVP'd for every one of them, explaining a desire to write about campaign financing, not to donate.

Each request was politely rejected, or ignored.

Incoming Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, initially agreed to allow a reporter at his Wednesday luncheon in downtown Richmond.

"There needs to be more sunlight in the way that everything happens, not less," he said. "Any time I'm around, you're allowed to be there, too."

It was a rookie mistake. Within two hours of Mullin's agreement Trevor Southerland, deputy executive director for the House Democratic Caucus, called to say the event was closed to press, just like the other Democratic fundraisers Southerland had answered for last week.

Supporters of Virginia's campaign finance rules, which allow unlimited donations from people and companies, with no restraints on how politicians spend it, often cite transparency as the system's strength, noting all donations must be logged.

Some pre-session fundraisers are held in a legislator's district, but many are in Richmond, where General Assembly members report for pre-session meetings and where much of the money that fuels state political campaigns is waiting.

Some of Richmond's nicer restaurants are popular gathering spots, as is The Jefferson Hotel, a five-star fixture of the capital city. The Virginia Automobile Dealers Association often hosts events in a downtown mansion that serves as its headquarters. The Virginia Beer Wholesalers are a popular host, but other special interest groups and many of the lobbying and consulting firms in Richmond play host as well.

Special interests are the biggest last-minute givers, donating $1.8 million over the last five years just in the last two days before sessions, a Daily Press analysis showed earlier this year.

That analysis also showed more than $227,000 in donations during the session itself, in apparent contravention of Virginia law. Staffers who log the checks largely blamed bookkeeping delays, saying so much money comes in pre-session that it can be tough to get it all recorded and deposited before the General Assembly convenes.

There are at least 15 fundraisers planned in the final two days before the 2017 session gavels in, including Speaker of the House William Howell's 18th annual night-before-session reception. It's scheduled at The Jefferson.

Lobbying firms set to argue their clients' cases set the pace during this two-day crush, kicking in more than $42,000 ahead of the 2016 session, records show. Electric utilities were second, giving $41,750.

Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. "Tommy" Norment, R-James City, has two pre-session events this year. One is at the auto dealers headquarters in Richmond, the other is at Great Wolf Lodge in Williamsburg. Norment traditionally allows a single reporter to attend the Williamsburg event.

Making "benefactor" status at the Richmond event last Monday required a $5,000 donation, according to the invitation. Benefactors in Williamsburg need only lay out $1,000 for the Jan. 9 event.

Norment, a staunch defender of Virginia's system, said legislative business is rarely discussed at these functions. Asked whether lobbyists feel giving is obligatory, Norment said he "would prefer to think most of them are interested in investing in good governance."

These events may be private, but they are hardly exclusive. The Senate Republican Caucus, which Norment heads, puts invitations to its members' fundraisers on the front page of its website. That's how the Daily Press heard about Senate President Pro Tem Steve Newman's "3rd Annual Nachos with Newman" event.

Nachos for six cost $1,000. Unable to attend? You are still welcome, the invitation made clear, to send a check.

There are so many events that a veteran lobbyist created an online calendar years ago to help people keep track, and to help legislators avoid scheduling conflicts.

Pre-session there's always "an avalanche" of scheduling emails, said David Bailey, of David Bailey Associates.

And when session ends with the drop of a gavel, calendar slots start filling again.

"Sometimes just minutes after," Bailey said, "emails start popping in."

