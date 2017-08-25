Officials: Winning Powerball tickets sold in Hampton, Williamsburg

Check your tickets. Two winning tickets from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were sold on the Peninsula, Virginia Lottery officials said.

The winners are among seven $50,000 prizes sold in Virginia, according to a news release.

One ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 81 Beach Road in Hampton. The other ticket was sold at Fas Mart, at 4454 John Tyler Highway in Williamsburg. The winners matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number, officials said.

A $200,000 ticket was also sold at Frank’s Trucking Center, at I4717 West Military Highway in Chesapeake.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and the Powerball was 4.