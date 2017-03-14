Low temperatures, high wind expected for Wednesday

The National Weather Service is warning of low temperatures into Wednesday morning. A hazardous weather outlook is in place.

Wind chill numbers might drop into the single digits into morning, and a northwest wind from 15 to 25 mph is expected to blow throughout the day. Gusts might hit 35 mph.

There's a chance of snow showers before 2 p.m., with increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs should hit 36 degrees during the day, and drop to 25 degrees at night.

It will become clear at night.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.