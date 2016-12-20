W&M aided in $50M DuPont draft settlement over mercury contamination

Years of research by a College of William and Mary ornithologist into toxic mercury's effects on birds is a key component of a historic $50 million proposed environmental settlement announced last week between state and federal officials and the chemical giant DuPont.

If approved, the damage settlement will become the largest of its kind in Virginia and the eighth largest in the country, Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a statement.

The mercury leaked from DuPont's acetate fiber factory in Waynesboro in the 1930s and 1940s but wasn't discovered until the mid-1970s, officials said.

It contaminated 100 miles of waterways from the nearby South River to the south fork of the Shenandoah River downstream to Front Royal, plus thousands of acres of associated floodplain and riparian habitat that support hundreds of species of fish, birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

Dan Cristol at William and Mary in Williamsburg, led a team of scientists and students for six years to study the impact on bird species in the Shenandoah Valley, beginning in 2005. That was when DuPont and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service launched a probe of the contamination.

Cristol is one of many scientists whose work was cited in the proposed consent decree that was filed Dec. 15 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

People are exposed to mercury most typically by ingesting fish or shellfish that have high levels of the contaminant in their tissues. Mercury is a neurotoxin and particularly hazardous to children and to pregnant and nursing women.

Mercury's most significant impact on bird populations, Cristol said in a phone interview Monday, "is that they have fewer babies than they should that survive to leave the nests — about 20 percent fewer. And there are a lot of ways in which the birds that do survive are affected."

Among the survivors, behavior and health are altered, Cristol said. Memory deteriorates, hindering their ability to find food or to migrate.

The Shenandoah Valley supports more than 100 bird species, he said, from bald eagles and egrets to belted kingfishers and Carolina wrens.

Once in the environment, mercury is tenacious. Unlike chemical pollutants such as DDT, mercury is an element and can't break down any further.

Given the scale of this particular contamination area and because much of it is on private land, Cristol said the mercury "can't really be cleaned up effectively."

Mercury essentially recycles in the environment, he said, passing from an animal to the soil to the water then back again to the animal.

The contaminant can be covered up by sediment with the passage of time, but that timescale runs in the decades or even centuries.

"I don't think anybody knows how long," Cristol said.

"That's the big surprise in this whole thing," he added, "is the amount of mercury hasn't really gone down over time. Since 1975 when it was discovered till now, its effect is essentially the same. And it's moving downstream."

Micheal Liberati at DuPont said in a statement that the company is "committed to a long-term presence in the Waynesboro area and to maintaining transparency with its citizens." Liberati is South River project director for the DuPont Corporate Remediation Group.

McAuliffe said the agreement represents "unprecedented investments in land conservation and habitat restoration."

"I applaud and appreciate the meticulous monitoring by our state agencies, the thorough analysis of the scientific advisory committee and DuPont's willingness to come to the table and make this happen," the governor said.

If the settlement is approved, DuPont would pay more than $42 million for a range of remediation projects to create or protect wildlife and fish habitat, clean the water, prevent erosion and enhance recreational access.

Another $10 million would fund renovations at the Front Royal Fish Hatchery.

According to the proposed settlement, about $2.5 million would go to restore bird habitat.

Cristol said that could include converting land that doesn't now support birds, such as cropland or acreage intended for development, into bird habitat in hopes of boosting their numbers.

Another "exciting" option, he said, could be protecting bird habitat in Central or South America where many Shenandoah Valley birds overwinter.

"You could do it for a lot less money in the tropics," Cristol said. "And help the same exact species of birds, the same exact population."

The proposal is undergoing a 45-day public comment period. A public hearing on the plan is set for 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Waynesboro Public Library at 600 S. Wayne Ave.

After the public comment period ends, a final agreement will be prepared and submitted for final approval by the court.

Dietrich can be reached by phone at 757-247-7892.