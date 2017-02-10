Site of Urbanna marina fire sold

Close to a year after a deadly fire flattened Dozier's Port Urbanna marina, the property has been sold to a neighboring marina.

The owner of Bridge Marinas — named for its location on Urbanna Creek, just below the bridge that enters the town of Urbanna — purchased the property in December.

"This gives us a little more work space," Barbara Mullins, owner of Bridge Marinas, said in a phone interview. "We have plans to put in a bulkhead to start rehabilitating the site."

They will eventually add additional boat slips, Mullins said. Bridge Marinas, which is adjacent to the former Dozier's site, has about 130 slips, divided between two locations, one on each side of the creek. Mullins has owned the marinas under the bridge for about 13 years.

Dozier's Port Urbanna marina was destroyed in a massive fire on Feb. 29, 2016. There were 21 boats at the marina when the fire broke out about 4:30 a.m. A husband and wife — identified by police as Frances Xavier Blantz, 75, and Julia J. Blantz, 65, both of Urbanna — died in the fire. It consumed piers, floating docks, a boathouse, storage facility and two cars in the parking lot.

Two people were killed after an early morning fire severely damaged Dozier Yachting Center Marina in Urbanna on Monday, February 29,2016. Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Canup, spokesman for the Coast Guard, said the two people lived aboard vessels in the marina. The fire, which started about 4:30 a.m., damaged 50 boats, said Major M.E. Sampson with Middlesex County Sheriff's Office. (Daily Press, Associated Press) (Daily Press, Associated Press)

Investigators were unable to find a cause for the fire, according to the Virginia State Police.

The property, which totals about 3.5 acres on Urbanna Creek, had been for sale prior to the fire, according to Ned Dozier with Dozier Marine Group. The owners decided to sell it after Dozier's father, Jack, who purchased the property in 1995, died in 2014.

It was taken off the market during the investigation and cleanup, but last fall, Dozier said, owners decided not to rebuild the marina and instead move forward with selling the property.

Dozier did not return several phone calls for comment on the recent sale of the property.

According to land records, the Port Urbanna site was sold on Dec. 6, 2016, to Urbanna Port Marina LLC for $590,000. Mullins is the registered agent for the LLC, according to State Corporation Commission records.

Mullins said they should begin work on the bulkhead in March.

