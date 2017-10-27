Drawing battle lines on coastal flooding at military bases

WILLIAMSBURG — The military has taken the fight to coastal flooding in Hampton Roads, but total victory requires a long-term commitment and cooperation beyond the fence lines, where communities play a role.

That was one narrative Friday at a conference at the College of William and Mary that looked at challenges and strategies for protecting the region’s valuable military bases from rising waters.

On the Peninsula, Fort Eustis in Newport News and Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, which operate under a joint agreement, have each taken steps to protect lands from recurrent storms and hurricanes, said D. Keith Morrow, a retired Army colonel who is deputy director for installation support at the joint base. That includes everything from planting marsh grasses at Eustis to a massive pumping system at Langley that draws away water.

Looking forward, Morrow said one possible change would be looking at how the Air Force prioritizes base improvements. Projects that address immediate needs receive higher scores — which make sense, Morrow said — but there needs to be a way to push forward preventative projects, too.

Meanwhile, Congress is taking notice. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, said the House and Senate want to address the problem in the 2018 bill defense authorization bill that serves a blueprint for budget writers.

“We have put in a directive to say look at the areas where you have recurrent flooding and sea level effect and give us an overall view,” Wittman said.

Ideally, Wittman said he wants to see how recurrent flooding hampers base operations in terms of lost training time, rescheduled deployments or other problems.

“Then we know what we need to do to invest,” he said.

The conference largely steered clear of the political debate over climate change. Organizers said they wanted to concentrate on practical strategies to employ against the documented problem of coastal flooding.

President Donald Trump has dismissed much of the scientific community's data on climate change, pulling out of the Paris Climate accords and previously calling climate change a "hoax" perpetrated by the Chinese. Wittman addressed the heated debate in response to a question from the audience.

He said policymakers can address recurrent flooding separate from the political debate.

“If we’re going to make progress in the public policy realm, we should be looking at places that unite people,” he said. “The place where we can all agree, I believe, is that as human beings — based on the conditions around us — we must adapt.”

If policymakers agree on concrete steps to fight the problem, it could lead to a broader discussion of causes, he said.

Another panel focused on how the Army Corps of Engineers is cooperating with Norfolk and Hampton studying flooding. The Norfolk study is seen as a model, said Col. Jason Kelly, commander of the Corps’ Norfolk district.

“What we have done in Norfolk is foundational for what East Coast communities should be doing,” he said.

The Norfolk study is nearly complete while the Hampton study, focusing on the Newmarket Creek area, is in an earlier stage.

Earlier in the day, a representative from the Union of Concerned Scientists discussed a 2016 study that examined the coastal threat to 18 East Coast military installations, including Langley and Fort Eustis in Newport News.

Shana Udvardy, a climate preparedness specialist, said the study projected exposure to coastal flooding in 2050, 2070 and 2100. The organization modeled tidal flooding, inundation and and storm surge from hurricanes and documented the rising threat in different scenarios. It assumes no new measures are taken to prevent or reduce flooding.

Category 1 storms, the most likely hurricane to hit the region, today exposes about 50 percent of Langley to flooding from storm surge. That could jump to roughly 85 percent in 2050 and nearly 100 percent by 2100.

Sea level rise also changes the depth of flooding at the two bases. Today at Fort Eustis, only 6 percent of the base is exposed to flooding at a depth of 5-10 feet during a Category 1 storm. That exposure would rise to 20 percent in 2050 and to more than 40 percent in 2100.

No conclusions were reached Friday, but participants said they hoped the exchange of ideas would eventually spur change. Paul Olsen, a retired Army colonel who formerly commanded the Corps of Engineers Norfolk District and now directs research at Old Dominion University put it this way: “All this has to ultimately drive policy, which drives funding.”

