In the Virginia Senate, an airing of grievances on conflicts of interest

A state senator voiced concerns this week that are seldom uttered publicly at the Virginia General Assembly, saying Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. "Tommy" Norment has a conflict of interest.

Norment, R-James City, makes $60,000 a year as an adjunct professor at the College of William and Mary, a long-standing arrangement for the senator who, as co-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has significant say over the state budget. When a bill meant to limit the number of out-of-state students enrolling at public universities was sent to die this week in one of Norment's committees, state Sen. Chap Petersen had seen enough.

The Fairfax Democrat complained of "an obvious conflict of interest." William and Mary and other universities have opposed this bill because of the impact the lower tuition that in-state students pay has on their bottom lines.

"He should not be deciding issues which involve William and Mary or higher education writ large," Petersen told the Daily Press Wednesday, reiterating comments first published by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "I mean, how can that not be a conflict of interest?"

On Thursday, Norment responded in a nearly 10 minute speech from the Senate floor, bemoaning a loss of collegiality and civility at the statehouse and discussing the right way, and the wrong way, to respond to legislative losses.

"One of the inappropriate ways is to act like a petulant child who needs to go back to legislative kindergarten," Norment said.

Norment never used Petersen's name, but he turned toward him, hardening his voice as he explained that, "I had an opinion from the attorney general's office that said there was no conflict of interest."

"No conflict of interest," Norment repeated.

That letter came from then Attorney General Bob McDonnell in 2008, issued as Norment began a $160,000 job at William and Mary. He was both a professor and a legal adviser to college President Taylor Reveley.

When Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli took office, he took issue with Norment's role because the Attorney General's Office represents state universities. Norment's salary was scaled back to $60,000 a year. He now teaches two courses in the fall and supervises research and internship programs in the spring, as well as advising Reveley on "matters of policy," college spokesman Brian Whitson said in an email Thursday.

Petersen responded to Norment on the floor Thursday, offering a partial apology.

"I'm the petulant child," Petersen said. "Probably said something I shouldn't have. I lost my temper."

Then he added this: "When you work for an employer and then you put yourself in a position of supervising that employer, that puts you inherently in a ticklish position. So I congratulate the gentleman for negotiating that. I don't know if I could."

Norment's work with William and Mary isn't the only potential conflict he carries. He's also a commissioner of accounts, a group of attorneys appointed by judges to oversee the disposition of estates.

Virginia judges are elected by the General Assembly, with Norment and other leadership playing an important role. Norment has declined in the past to disclose how much income he makes as a commissioner, and he sponsored a state budget amendment in 2015 to increase commissioner fees, saying he needed to cover the costs of office staff who do the work.

Also in 2015, following a blackmail attempt from a former client that involved some of the senator's emails, Norment acknowledged that he had been seeing a lobbyist, "personally." Several colleagues at the time said they saw no evidence that Norment inappropriately pushed legislation that she had worked on, though some at the statehouse quietly expressed concerns.

As of February 2016, Norment owned a share of two hotels. He has carried, for two sessions in a row, legislation to regulate Airbnb.com, a website that lets people rent out their homes, in competition with hotels.

Norment's legislation has support from the lodging industry, as well as local governments. Williamsburg and James City County, which he represents in the Senate, have raised "holy hell" on this issue, according to state Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, giving Norment potent local motivation on the matter.

Norment is also a board member at TowneBank, as are many local elected officials. As of last year he owned significant stock in the bank.

Legislators must disclose stock holdings and other affiliations in Statements of Economic Interest. The latest round of these filings were due from legislators Jan. 15 but won't be available to the public until the end of February, a few days after this legislative session ends.

Norment's business dealings have been reported on repeatedly, and well before he ran for re-election in 2015. No Republican stood against him, and Democrats had trouble finding a candidate. He won another four years with 35,520 votes, nearly the highest vote total of any member of the Senate, despite the fact that his race wasn't particularly competitive.

Several legislators said this week that potential conflicts are part of having a part-time citizen legislature. It is up to legislators themselves to decide whether to recuse themselves on certain votes. Del. David Albo, whose university bill led to Petersen's initial complaints, said he doesn't see a conflict in Norment's actions.

"It's not a legal conflict of interest because the bill affects all schools equally," he said.

Norment called out a few other senators on the floor Thursday, though not by name. He referenced a retired telecommunications executive, presumably meaning state Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake.

He also appeared to referenced state Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who teaches political science and history at Hampton University. Locke voted Thursday on a measure meant to push insurance companies to cover the university's proton therapy cancer treatment.

The bill, sponsored by Del. David Yancey, D-Newport News, cleared the Senate 40-0.

"He can say whatever he wants to say if it makes him feel better," Locke said later. "I wasn't voting for Hampton University. I was voting for insurance."